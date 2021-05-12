BROOKSVILLE — Habitat for Humanity Hernando County will host a fundraising campaign that raises money to build affordable homes for low-income families in the community — but beware, this is no ordinary bake sale.
The sixth annual Raise the Roof Men Bake will return this year on Friday, May 14, from 5:30 to10 p.m. at Lead Foot City, 17109 Old Ayers Road, Brooksville. Tickets to reserve a seat are still available for $60 per person and $450 for a table of eight. Sponsorships are also still being offered that include business promotions at the event and on Habitat’s website, as well as tickets to the event.
“This is our signature event for the organization,” said Richard Sanvenero Sr., executive director for HFH Hernando County. “Everybody has fun and it all benefits Habitat. It’s nice to see our prominent people in the county baking their own cakes, putting together a theme, elaborating on their cakes, and we have an auctioneer who rouses everybody for the bidding war. That helps build a house.”
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanvenero said that the cost to build a Habitat house was roughly $90,000. These days, it has exponentially increased to about $100,000 to $120,000. The organization has been building houses in Tangerine Estates in Brooksville for the past 10 years.
“We normally have built one house a year, this year we will have completed six,” Sanvenero said. “Our houses have interest-free mortgages for 30 years, but we can go up to 40 years.”
The Raise the Roof Men Bake raised up to $30,000 in 2019, and officials hope to surpass that this year. Participating celebrity bakers this year will feature 12 familiar faces from around the county. They include County Judge Kurt Hitzemann, Sheriff Al Nienhuis, Attorney Matt Foreman, Mike Congemi from the Greater Hernando Chamber of Commerce, Clerk of Court Doug Chorvart, George Angeliadis and Chris Dyer of the law offices of Lucas & Magazine, County Commissioner Jeff Holcomb, Achilles Thomas of Lead Foot City and Monster Transmission, businessman and community supporter Jerry Campbell, Dr. Brian Dahmer, and Blair Hensley of Florida Cracker.
“It’s a nice evening out,” said Cindy Murphy, assistant executive director for HFH Hernando County. “People get a little bit of entertainment from the bakers. Habitat for Humanity makes a very big impact in the community. Everyone is always looking for a hand-up, not a hand-out.”
The organization is always seeking volunteers and is accepting donations for its ReStore at 19450 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. The ReStore offers item pickups for those who call into the store.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.habitathernando.org or call 352-754-1159.
