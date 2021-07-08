Railroad Square to maintain weekend traffic closures

NEW PORT RICHEY — Railroad Square, the short stretch of Nebraska Avenue from Grand Boulevard to Adams Street, will continue to be blocked for automobile traffic on the weekends for the foreseeable future.
The periodic blockades have also become a point of periodic discussion at City Hall ever since they were initiated during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May 2020, the City Council directed City Attorney Timothy Driscoll and City Manager Debbie Manns to draft and sign an order spelling out when Railroad Square would be blocked off. The idea was to help local businesses adhere to state-mandated social distancing policies while still being able to serve and sell to customers.
As originally drafted, the order called for Railroad Square to be pedestrian-only between 4 and 11 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Early frustrations with the closures had the City Council debating the removal of the order by July because of reports that social distancing and face covering policies were not being followed.
The blockades remained, however, and the frequency eventually lessened to Friday through Sunday.
Another round of talks last month to discontinue the Railroad Square blockades resulted in an amendment to the order. Manns presented the agenda item to the council as a staff-recommended request to end the practice, noting that the order’s original intention was to be temporary in nature and terminate once Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended all local state of emergencies and removed pandemic-related restrictions.
Mayor Rob Marlowe opened discussion by agreeing with staff’s recommendation. In talks with various businessowners, he said: “The general sentiment seemed to be if it was actually doing any good, they’d go along with it, but it doesn’t seem to get used much and it is blocking some of the parking in there.”
Losing potential parking spaces along Nebraska Avenue within Railroad Square was the primary complaint heard by Marlowe, he reported.
Two residents spoke in favor of seeing the blockades continue.
“This is not a street that carries any traffic that is meaningful to downtown,” said local businessman and real estate developer Frank Starkey. “It’s just about access to the parking, which exists elsewhere. People have been finding their way to the parking lots just fine, so I just don’t think we should give primacy to automobile traffic in a place that’s actually a really wonderful place to walk at night.
“The amount of parking that’s available there is token at best, so losing it or gaining it doesn’t really push the needle around in terms of parking supply,” Starkey said at an earlier point in the discussion. “But the benefit is having that as a pedestrian-oriented place in the evenings and just keeping cars out of the mix.”
The council tossed out a few alternate options for Railroad Square before landing on one suggested by Matt Murphy. The councilman suggested keeping the stretch of Nebraska Avenue closed to automobile traffic during certain hours on the weekends, but allow for the operation of golf carts.
“Let’s keep it simple,” Murphy said. “Keep it blocked off, allow golf carts in there and put up a detour sign (leading to other parking areas).” Getting more golf carts to park within the blocked off area of Nebraska Avenue would keep them from taking up other prime, downtown parking spots, Murphy suggested.
The eventual motion approved by the City Council calls for Railroad Square to be blocked to automobile traffic continuously from 4 p.m. Friday, through to 2 a.m. Sunday. Golf carts will be permitted.
During the discussion, Marlowe asked Manns for an update on future downtown plans that intend to address the very issue being discussed — reimagining Railroad Square. The city manager said an architectural firm is in the process of completing construction drawings by this summer.
The City Council has been working with a team of urban planners, developers and marketing professionals since October 2019 to redevelop and enhance downtown and the U.S. Highway 19 corridor. Railroad Square is a part of that downtown reimagining, and that includes transforming it into something of a city center or pedestrian plaza.
