NEW PORT RICHEY — When it’s time to groom our dogs, one of the most important aspects of finding a groomer is knowing we can trust them to do a great job and care for our pets.
Jennifer Davis with Pupperz Pet Grooming says she has the experience and training to make sure your furry companion gets quality service. She recently opened her doors at 5936 Main St., New Port Richey after moving from Massachusetts Avenue, and business is booming for her grooming services and doggy boutique.
“I wanted to change the way the industry’s viewed, with Petco and PetSmart going through a bunch of lawsuits,” Davis said. “I give a calming experience for the dogs, I use essential oils and I don’t keep dogs for five hours at a time. Some places will have you drop all the dogs at once and work through it. I take a dog in and get it done, then get the next dog. It makes a huge difference.”
Davis has been grooming for six years and she is self-taught. Her passion for dogs stems from volunteering for the humane society as a teenager. Davis said she likes to take advantage of grooming courses whenever she can attend one, and is always looking to improve her knowledge from what’s trending in styles to grooming techniques.
Davis’ experience has led her to catch ear infections and even some cancers in dogs that come through her doors, although she explains that she is not a vet and will strongly recommend the pet owner to get a professional opinion.
One of the biggest challenges to opening a business is that Davis said she finds it hard to find more help. She is looking for experienced groomers to join her team. Currently, Davis works with her parents and husband. In the past year with COVID keeping people at home, Davis said many residents have added dogs to their families, which has been great for her business.
Now that Davis is in the downtown area, across from the public library, Pupperz Pet Grooming is visible to those walking their dogs. Her boutique and bakery offer refreshments for dogs, including a “Bark Brew” that comes in chicken ale (and is just flavored water) for people who like to bring their dogs to bars with them. Davis’ business has partnered with downtown’s Dog Club and participated in the first “Yappy Hour” at the Dented Keg.
The boutique offers items from harnesses and brushes to toys and treats. Items in the bakery are made of fresh ingredients that are healthy for your dog, and Davis even makes birthday cakes for dogs. She asks that people order a week in advance to give her time to prepare it.
Davis’ passion for animals knows no bounds, and she is still involved with local pet shelters. She’s offered free bathing to the shelter and has collected food. Davis said she hopes to host adoption events at her business in the future.
If you’re still not convinced, her Google reviews say it all. Many people who walk through her doors leave satisfied and word-of-mouth is quickly spreading about her grooming services.
For more information, call 727-836-9988 or search for Pupperz Pet Grooming on Facebook.
