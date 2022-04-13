DADE CITY — Residents of Pasco County are in danger, according to firefighters and Sheriff Chris Nocco.
And the County Commission needs to get moving before the population growth members keep approving and the demand for services gets more out of line with budgets and staffing.
Fire-rescue personnel in orange shirts were orderly and disciplined but determined to get their message across to the commissioners on April 5. During public comment, Robert Fuerst of Pasco County Professional Firefighters said it’s taking too long for his members to get to emergency calls.
There were 41,365 calls for service in 2021 that took longer than 10 minutes to get the first unit on scene, Fuerst said, which is dangerous at a time when a house can be engulfed in flames in less than five minutes.
“That of course assumes that the fire engine that we’re talking about or the rescue that’s assigned to that location is in service and in quarters at the time when the call for service comes out,” he said.
And nearly 10,000 of the 89,447 calls for service last year exceeded 15 minutes to get the first rescue or fire engine to the site.
From January 1 to March 13, Pasco rescue has had to declare “Signal 40,” or no ambulance available on one side of the county or the other, or both, for 1,586 minutes, or more than 26 hours over 100 days. In the last two weeks, he has seen some of the longest “Signal 40” times that he has seen in his career in the department.
“We’re stretched way too thin,” he said, in both fire rescue and the Sheriff’s Office. The county’s “unfettered” growth and lack of infrastructure is overwhelming their ability to respond, and more funding is needed because the situation is getting worse.
Per capita spending in Pasco County for fire-rescue is the lowest in the Tampa Bay region, Fuerst said.
“We need more funding to perform essential services we are tasked with providing,” he said.
Dixon Phillips, the District 3 representative for the International Association of Firefighters Local 4420, recounted a story of a pediatric patient who had no pulse and stopped breathing, and how when paramedics arrived after 14 minutes they were able to revive the child, but the child suffered brain damage.
The increase in call volume, Phillips said, means the county isn’t safe.
He said they asked for an increase in July. “You ignored us,” he said.
He said County Administrator Dan Biles had promised new two new stations in service and a new rescue unit.
“Well, commissioners, here we are, nine months later, we have no new stations in service, no new engines in service and no new rescues in service,” Phillips said. “Rescue 230, which has the station waiting for it, has sat outside of Wesley Park for months. Until fire rescue is given what it needs, civilians — young and old — will continue to die unnecessarily. Maybe one day soon we’ll be able to call Pasco safe.”
Commissioner Mike Moore asked Biles to respond, and Biles said the county is working to solve the problems. There are 37 new firefighters scheduled to start work on April 11, and there are 20 more waiting for training. Bids for a new station will be going out soon, and two more will go out for bid in the next 18 months.
As for Rescue 230, they are waiting for the trainees to finish their class. “It’s just a matter of getting the firefighters to the class,” Biles said. Rescue 223 will be in the next budget, he said.
In addition, he said, the board has increased the rescue budget almost 120% in the past five years.
Commission Chairman Kathryn Starkey asked Biles about recruitment, and he said they’ve had more vacancies than applicants; also, they are having to compete with neighboring counties that offer better starting salaries. Biles added that the training academy for firefighters was shut down because of COVID.
Still, Biles said, “There is a lot going on.”
Sheriff Chris Nocco spoke after the morning’s business was concluded and said he’s having problems keeping his deputies now because of salary disparities with the counties to the south, which are offering trained and experienced deputies big increases to change jobs.
He cited data from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida TaxWatch to back up his assertions. The latter group said Pasco is 55th of 67 Florida counties in funding for public safety.
TaxWatch also reported that Pasco is 64th with a ratio of 1.06 law enforcement deputies per 1,000 citizens served, Nocco said. By comparison, he said, Hillsborough has 1.23 (it would take 85 more deputies to reach that level); Polk has 1.26 (100 more needed); Hernando has 1.32 (130 more needed); and Pinellas has 1.86 (399 more needed).
It’s been hard enough with the lack of recruits because of poor public perceptions, Nocco said, but the county has lost 100 deputies to Tampa, which is offering a starting salary around $60,000 a year while Pasco is paying $46,000 a year, and that hurts because of the lost training and staff. Also, some cities are offering 20-year retirements, and even the Florida Highway Patrol is boosting its starting salaries.
Nocco said the county is two or three years behind the curve. It takes about a year to hire and train a deputy, he added, so there’s no quick solution.
“I’m not anti-growth,” Nocco said, noting that he had grown up in Philadelphia and was used to being around a lot of people, but continuing to allow home construction and growth will put the Sheriff’s Office further behind.
In response, Starkey said she’s not ready to start talking about budget numbers but they soon will come up as the county begins working on next year’s budget.
Low taxes come at a price, she said, but they have to find the money to fund public safety operations. “If you don’t have a safe community, what do you have?”
