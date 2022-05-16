BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Government and Coastal Engineering Associates Inc. will host a public meeting for the Shoal Line Boulevard Recreation Area and Eco Tour Boardwalk on Wednesday, May 25, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Coast Guard Auxiliary Meeting Hall, 4340 Calienta St., Hernando Beach.
The meeting will be relaxed and informal.
The content will consist of informative posterboards regarding the project for the public to walk around and view along with a chance to fill out a comment card and ask questions of county staff and the consultants.
The Weeki Wachee Preserve is a natural preserve that hosts significant biodiversity in Hernando County along with an area that was previously a limestone mine and designated for a future recreation area. This land was acquired through a coordinated effort by the Southwest Florida Water Management District and the Hernando County Environmentally Sensitive Lands Program between 1993 and 1996.
Hernando County is working toward a plan for increased access to the site. The improvements will increase access to and enhance the existing activities that are consistent with the uses in the Management Plan for the Weekiwachee Preserve. By providing small-scale improvements of the preserve, HernandoCounty is intending to promote the cohesion between the natural environment and the management requirements to maintain the vast biodiversity within the preserve, while increasing recreational opportunities.
Passive recreation opportunities such as picnic and sightseeing pavilions, a kayak launch, restroom facility, swimming area, enhanced hiking, biking trails and signage, and an Eco-Tour boardwalk are some of the possibilities to be incorporated into the improvements of the historical mining area of the Weeki Wachee Preserve. These possible improvements will allow the preserve to become more accessible and safe for all HernandoCounty residents to appreciate and enjoy this recreational area.
A second public meeting will be scheduled for the summer, the date and location is to be determined.
