BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Government and Coastal Engineering Associates Inc. will host a public meeting for the Shoal Line Blvd. Recreation Area and Eco Tour Boardwalk on Tuesday, June 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Hernando County Government Administrative Office at 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville.
There will be two rooms where citizens can view information. In one room, a video presentation will tell more about the project. The second room will consist of informative posterboards regarding the project for the public to walk around and view along with a chance to fill out a comment card and ask questions of county staff and the consultants.
Passive recreation opportunities such as picnic and sightseeing pavilions, a kayak launch, restroom facility, swimming area, enhanced hiking, biking trails and signage and an Eco-Tour boardwalk are some of the possibilities to be incorporated into the improvements of the historical mining area of the Weeki Wachee Preserve. These possible improvements will allow the preserve to become more accessible and safe for all HernandoCounty residents to appreciate and enjoy this recreational area.
