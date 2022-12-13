Public invited to open house for MaxHealth center in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY — The public is invited to an open house at MaxHealth, a provider in Humana's network, on Thursday, Dec. 15, from noon to 1:30 p.m., at 4772 U.S. 19, New Port Richey.
Those who visit can see a center that’s designed for comfort and convenience, and meet a health team and doctors who offer care designed to keep you healthy, even when you’re not ill.
Offered is primary care specialized in caring for adults 65 and older and accessible appointments.
Those interested can also visit healththatcares.com or call a licensed Humana sales agent at 1-855-317-8209 (TTY: 711).
