The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says citizens should build habits of always locking car doors, raising car windows all the way and securing keys when parking the car. Thefts from cars are often crimes of opportunity, the agency said. When you eliminate opportunity, you can prevent yourself from becoming a victim.
Open windows and unlocked doors welcome criminals with the chance to strike quickly and maintain a low profile. When criminals cannot quickly enter a car, they'll often keep moving. Protect your car with raised windows and locked doors.
Easy access to car keys is the simplest way a criminal can steal a car. Never leave keys inside a car and be careful when storing keys. Many cars with push-start don’t require a criminal to find the key if it is hidden inside the car.
If you are a victim of a car theft or burglary, report it to local law enforcement immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.