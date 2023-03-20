With school back in session, communities will see more school buses, bike riders and pedestrians with students. Everyone can do their part to keep our community safe. Below are steps you can take to keep students safe:
- Drivers should always follow the speed limit and slow down in school zones and near bus stops.
- Eliminate distractions such as electronics. Seemingly small distractions often result in preventable incidents.
- Cross at the crosswalk where drivers expect pedestrians to cross, until the crossing guard or signal indicates you may pass.
- Take time to learn your state’s school bus stop laws. Do not pass a stopped school bus with flashing lights and deployed stop signs.
- Slow down and stay alert while driving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.