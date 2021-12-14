The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, Dec. 14, that K9 Strong died on Dec. 10 due to a medical issue.
”She was an energetic and dedicated member of our Highway Interdiction Team, where she served as a narcotics detection K9 since December 2016,” the Sheriff’s Office said in an email. “K9 Strong was one of the few female K9s at PSO and loved working, as well as spending time with her family at home, which she loved unconditionally. She would’ve celebrated her seventh birthday on Jan. 14.”
The Sheriff’s Office said the agency and especially her partner, Deputy Frisco, would miss K9 Strong.
