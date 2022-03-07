The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office’s Florida’s Forensic Institute for Reach, Security and Tactics hosted a three-day Human Remains Detection K-9 water training course in February.

The workshop focused on strategy and skill development for K-9s and handlers working near and in the water while conducting search and recovery efforts. K-9s worked waterside to sniff for detections of a potential subject. 

PSO’s HRD K-9s search for people who may have died in or near an environment with a body of water. Wind and water currents are two elements that often influence searches.

Currents in the water can cause a body to move, expanding the search area from the initial space. HRD K-9s can help create a more precise and accurate search area for dive teams.

K-9 Diesel and K-9 Phi detect the scent and then signal to their handlers. K-9s have different alert signals such as barking, lying down, sitting or even paw tapping. 

PSO is one of the few law enforcement agencies in Florida to have HRD K-9s on its roster. PSO is also one of the only agencies in the U.S. where an HRD K-9 is paired with a Forensic Investigator.

This ensures the K-9’s finds are preserved by skilled hands quickly, instead of waiting for investigators to arrive at the scene of the find. 