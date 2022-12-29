NEW PORT RICHEY — A proposed 388-unit affordable housing building for senior citizens jumped a hurdle Dec. 20 when the City Council passed on first reading a motion to rezone 27 acres on Sea Forest Drive just north of Marine Parkway.
The property is currently zoned to allow 644 units, which is far more than the 388 units proposed. However, the 388 units would have to be in 14 buildings and house families of all ages.
Dominium Apartments, a leader in developing affordable housing, asked to change the zoning to allow instead for a five-story, 388-unit apartment building for seniors. Such a use, they said, would lessen the need for parking spaces (they are allowing 1.5 spaces per unit), reduce imperviable surfaces by almost 14 acres, and reduce traffic in the area.
The proposed building, dubbed Anchor at Gulf Harbor, would contain one-, two- and a few three-bedroom apartments for seniors aged at least 62 whose income is 60% of the median for the Tampa area. Currently that would be $34,500 for an individual and $39,400 for a couple. Devon Quist, a vice president and project partner with Dominium, told the council at the meeting that applicants would be allowed to have certain assets, and they would be vetted to make sure their income is sufficient to cover their rent. Units would rent for $940 for one bedroom, $1,108 for two and $1,300 for three.
Also at the meeting, Quist addressed concerns about evacuating seniors in an emergency, noting that the management has agreements in place with Pasco County to identify and evacuate residents who need that in the event of a hurricane or other catastrophic event.
According to the developers, the building will afford residents a high quality of life, with apartment interiors having all the modern amenities available in market-rate housing. The building will have a grand two-story club room, a pool with a deck, a private courtyard, areas for grilling and dining outdoors, recreation areas such as shuffleboard and/or bocci ball, a fitness center, a hair salon, and more. Seven hundred sixty-five feet of boardwalk space along with public and private sidewalks will provide a mile of walking trails. Only .63 acres of the tract’s wetlands would be affected by the project, Quist said.
He said the project would provide 200 to 250 temporary construction jobs, five or six permanent jobs and the peripheral jobs that come with servicing a population of this nature.
In other business, the governing body unanimously agreed to waive event fees for a planned Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Jan. 15 at Sims Park. The city plans to partner with the African American Club of Pasco County and Friendly Kia to commemorate Dr. King’s life and legacy from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Sunday preceding the Jan. 16 federal holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.