BROOKSVILLE — Jeff Rogers was glowing as he described coming plans for a recreation area in Hernando Beach that he said will put the county on the map.
During a break at the April 11 County Commission meeting, the county administrator said: “100% it’s happening.”
The new county park will be called the “Mermaid Lakes Recreation Area,” Rogers said during the meeting, and it should be operational this time next year.
In his update on the Weeki Wachee Preserve for Shoal Line Boulevard Recreation Project, Rogers described a plan in which the county would lease 350 acres out of the 11,000 acres in four of the 14 lakes in the Preserve.
Access to the Preserve would be through the R Beach property along Shoal Line Boulevard that the county bought for $780,000 in March 2022. There would be a bridge to the Preserve, Rogers said, and a bridge would not only make the Preserve ADA-accessible, but it would be able to carry water and sewer lines to bathrooms that could be provided.
Non-motorized vessels like kayaks and canoes would be permitted on the lakes, he added.
“It’s just an increased level of access in the Preserve,” he said.
County Commissioner Beth Narverud said she liked the plan but had a suggestion: Allow “tubing” in the water. Her children, she said, went to South Carolina for a vacation and had access to a park for $6 per day, and went tubing.
“My kids thought it was the best thing ever,” she said. She advocated for “passive” recreation with a light touch that would avoid damage to the preserve but provide fun and recreation.
A berm that’s there could come down and be replaced with a boardwalk or a trail, Rogers said, and it would be a county park.
County Commissioners Brian Hawkins and Steve Champion said they liked the idea, with the latter saying the county should buy the land outright because of its popularity, or maybe go for a long lease, like 50 years.
Champion said he sees the same recreation the area had 40 years ago, but the population has soared and there isn’t anything more than there was then.
“I think it would be a fantastic thing for our community,” said Jerry Campbell, who said he supported moving forward with negotiations for a lease but would support a purchase.
There has been opposition to plans to create another park in the Hernando Beach area, but residents who spoke were in support.
Bill Roberts said it is a recreational area now, but it needs help.
“The Preserve needs the help; the county needs the recreation,” he said. “It needs to be developed with mindful, smart development.”
Charles Greenwell, of Hernando Beach, said it could be like the Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas, and transform the town.
“I support what you’re doing,” he said. “It takes courage as a commissioner to stand up to the criticism.”
Commission Chairman John Allocco said it makes sense to move forward with the plan. Rogers said he’d work toward negotiating a lease with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (Swiftmud) and updated plans.
The vote to move forward was 5-0.
“It is going to be a great attraction for us,” Rogers said.
River worries
The issue of the Springs Protection Zone is proving to be a harder nut to crack. Allocco complained that the river needs to be protected and the commission would like a 2.35-mile area to be protected from mooring, anchoring, beaching and people going ashore (except for residents of the area), but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission only wants to protect .62 miles, using 20 “Point Bars” where such activities would be prohibited.
There would have to be signs on both ends of the point bars, and already signs that are up are ignored. Not only that, enforcement is a problem because of staffing as well as the fact that people who are caught and ticketed could complain that they were outside the limits of the Point Bars.
The next meeting is May 10, Rogers said, in Miami, and the county’s proposal is on the agenda for discussion. In September, they’ll vote on the county’s request for the protection zone.
Allocco expressed frustration with the state’s bureaucracy and a seeming desire to not enforce the rules while at the same time strongly enforcing rules regarding hunting.
“If I approve this, I would be just as responsible for the degradation of the river as doing nothing,” he said.
Another worry is that people might start docking outside the enforcement areas, and damage those areas.
“It doesn’t seem like they’re thinking this through,” Campbell said of the FWC.
Greenwell of Hernando Beach said that what matters is consistency of enforcement, which would be easier than spot checks and arguments over where you are on the river.
Right now, there are plenty of no parking signs and no one seems to obey them, he said.
