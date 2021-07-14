DADE CITY — Homeowners can expect to see an increase in the cost of garbage collection in the coming fiscal year, interim solid waste director Justin Roessler told the Pasco County Commission on July 6.
The department is in year three of a multi-year assessment hike, he told commissioners, with the power purchase agreement expiring and significant growth in the county.
His department is proposing a $7 assessment increase to $86 per equivalent residential unit, and a $6.39 tipping fee increase to $78.47 from the previous year.
He said those rates are comparable with the rates of other counties in the area, and because the county is not on a franchise system, it has not seen the significant increases the other counties have experienced.
While she made a motion to approve the changes, Commissioner Kathryn Starkey spoke in favor of a franchise system.
“I think you all need to talk to our waste haulers because I have met some of them at a conference and they are a very unhappy bunch of people, and we need to be sure that we have people who are willing to work across the county to pick up our garbage,” she said. “Just saying, reach out and listen to what they have to say or we’re going to have big problems.”
The motion passed 5-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.