BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County is growing.
That’s a fact. So is its budget. So are the budget requests.
In a presentation on July 6, county commissioners saw the 2023-2024 numbers in dollars and cents to run a growing county’s government operations.
The county recently passed the 200,000 threshold in population, and more people are on the way.
The following was detailed in the presentation:
• Total budget: $691,177,731
• General fund: $203,626,532
• Constitutional offices: $96,958,885
• Reserves: $40,406,178
Among the assumptions the budget makes are a tax value increase of 16.26%, revenues budgeted at 95%, adjusting employees to meet minimum wage of $15 through a compression study, fire union salary increases of 6%, and increase in benefit costs of 6.7% and Florida Retirement System increases that average 7%.
The total budget request is 4.5% higher than last year and the general fund request is 8.5% higher.
Residential development has increased in the county, with “a significant number” of houses and multi-family residential units approved, according to a budget report. In addition, economic development efforts for the private sector are starting to add jobs, and the Dr. Dennis Wilfong Center for Success, when operational in its new facility, will provide added incentives for companies, county administrator Jeffrey Rogers wrote.
Rogers recommended an increase in ad valorem millage of 0.26 to accommodate the higher wages, construction costs and cost of operation of county government.
The county has a taxable value of $14.7 billion, an increase of nearly $2 billion or 15.23% from last year. Proposed general fund millage is up from 6.9912 to 7.2512 in the new budget, though this can change.
For a homeowner with a house valued at $250,000 in 2023, the assessed value will go up by $7,500; total county taxes in 2023 for the 2024 tax roll will be $2,323.75 (if the higher millage is approved), a difference of $198.37. This does not include the taxes levied by the school district.
Sheriff’s Office
The county’s growth is posing a challenge to the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Al Nienhuis wrote in his budget request. He’s asking for a 12% increase, pointing out that he has prioritized requests and managed to find about $9.6 million in savings through planning and alternative funding sources.
The breakdown of the Sheriff’s budget request is:
• Law enforcement: $56,450,828, with $14.1 million in reserves
• Detention: $19,493,960, with $4.87 million in reserves
• Courthouse: $1,950,985, with $487.746 in reserves.
According to his budget request documents, highlights of the sheriff’s needs for additional personnel include a major case sergeant, a major case detective, six patrol deputies (out of 20 needed to avoid falling further behind in relation to state averages) and a forensic technician, as well as two communication shift supervisors and two telecommunicators.
At Thursday’s meeting, Nienhuis mentioned a long standoff that took place in Weeki Wachee that lasted into the night, and how such incidents underscore the need for additional personnel.
In addition, there are mandated costs, including higher contributions to the Florida Retirement System (almost $2.7 million) and the need to compete with other agencies and employers for personnel as inflation continues and other agencies raise their pay.
Other budget items
• The Clerk’s Office is seeking a $9.27 million budget, a 21.6% increase from last year.
• The Property Appraiser is seeking a $3.24 million budget, an 11.2% increase.
• The Supervisor of Elections is seeking a $2.7 million budget, a 23.5% increase.
• The Tax Collector is seeking a $3.86 million budget, a 6.9% increase.
• Reserves would fall to $40.4 million, a 10.1% decrease.
• Overall capital improvement projects would total $113.4 million.
More details on the budget will be discussed in future meetings.
