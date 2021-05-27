NEW PORT RICHEY — Each spring, one topic that’s typically popular among teenagers — besides making plans for summer vacation — is preparing for the prom. One nonprofit organization created an unforgettable prom for a special group of teenagers that gave them the chance to dance the night away.
Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind held its annual prom for teens with visual impairment or blindness on May 15. The prom was tailored to create a safe space for participants to enjoy a highly anticipated event since the 2020 prom had been cancelled due to COVID-19.
“It was so sweet to see them,” said LVIB chief executive Stefanie Pontlitz. “For them, normal prom is hard when you’re going through vision impairment or blindness or you have any disability. High school in general is hard. You’re not going to want to bring your cane out on the dance floor, you’re going to be worried that you’re going to bump into someone and they’re going to make fun of you. When they’re here, they can just let loose and dance across the entire room if they want to.”
Organizers transformed a room used for classroom space at the Lighthouse into a ballroom that featured a picture station, DJ, refreshment table, and goody bags. The prom was held for Pasco and Hernando County teens, and was limited to 13 attendees this year. Pontlitz said she hopes Lighthouse can return to a bigger event that will include the surrounding areas in 2022.
On Saturday afternoon, the teens arrived early to be treated to getting their hair and makeup done by local businesses who volunteered their services. The prom’s theme was a luau, with the boys dressing in Hawaiian shirts and the girls in brightly colored cocktail dresses and ballgowns. At 5:30 p.m., a party bus took the teens to Starkey Park and when they arrived back at Lighthouse, the music was started as they were ushered in for a fun time. Each teen received a lei, tropical sunglasses, and a grass skirt to get in the spirit.
“There’s a common bond between all of them,” Pontlitz said. “One girl had her whole playlist ready for the DJ by the time she got here and a choreographed dances to half of them. We had one guy who I don’t think ever stepped off the dance floor the entire time. We also had a new youth, it was his first time with us, and his parents were afraid if he was going to fit in. He was on the dance floor dancing, the kids were surrounding him, he was having a great time. It was really nice to see him enter the mix right away.”
What really made the night memorable was the coronation of the 2021 Prom King and Queen presented by King Pithla Paul Friedlander and Queen Chasco Lisa Shippy-Gonzalez. The two teens crowned were Jeovanny Diaz and Sierra Poth.
“Prom went amazing, it was really fun,” Sierra said. “I got to see friends that I haven’t seen in a couple of months since the whole pandemic started. Being crowned Prom Queen was very surprising, I didn’t expect it. It sounds very cliché.”
Sierra added that she has been participating in school virtually, so she really appreciated the opportunity to have a fun night dressed up, eating food, and hanging with friends.
Linda Laffey, an instructor with Lighthouse, said, “We really tried to make it special for them. A lot of planning went into it.”
Laffey said she has been working with the Lighthouse teen program for four years, and that she has learned a lot from their resilience and how they handle daily activities.
“Some of these kids would never go to a prom or a type of high school activity,” Pontlitz added. “This gives them all the opportunity to just be teenagers and enjoy themselves, let loose, and have some fun.”
According to a press release, Lighthouse offers year-round programs for teens that are focused on the development of skills needed for a successful transition to higher education, employment, and living independently. A summer camp will return this June to prepare them for entering the job market with various skills and hands-on activities.
The nonprofit does more than just helping teenagers. Programs and services benefit people of all ages, and Lighthouse provides free vision rehabilitation and adjustment to blindness. Its mission is primarily to educate, empower, and employ people who are visually impaired and blind.
For more information, visit www.lvib.org.
