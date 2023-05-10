Kate Sweeney, professor, English instructor and Writing Studio Coordinator at Keiser University New Port Richey and a resident of Seminole, won the Florida Book Awards’ 2022 Gold Medal in Poetry award for her book “Worrisome Creatures.” The awards were presented in April, National Poetry Month, in Tallahassee.
The book, published in 2021, was inspired by the untamed nature of Florida’s ecosystem and her multigenerational family’s experiences.
“(The book) encompasses literal creatures, but also human creatures and different worrisome interactions within family dimensions,” Sweeney said in a press release. “There is a section just of our relationship, and difficulties of that relationship. There are worrisome creatures that are ideas, and also other humans, not just the animal type.”
“I started writing poetry as an undergrad,” she told the Suncoast News in a phone interview. “I never really wrote until I had to take a class as an elective, and I was ‘Oh, creative writing sounds fine.’ A professor encouraged her, she said, and after getting her master’s degree in English from Kansas State University, she got into a master’s of fine arts program at the University of Florida. “I felt like the universe was at least encouraging me to keep doing what I love to do,” she said, and “Worrisome Creatures” mostly came from her thesis project.
Sweeney teaches English comp and literature courses at Keiser, but is also passionate about teaching poetry. She teaches a creative writing workshop for a nonprofit in St. Petersburg and said, “This summer we (Keiser) are finally bringing on a creative writing class, and I’m really excited about it.”
Keiser is a career college, she said, and students often just take writing courses because they are required.
But, “When students hear that I publish and that I write poetry, it’s amazing — they come to me and say, ‘I write, too, where can I share this with the world?’ I think there is that love and passion for art that still exists, even if it’s been pushed aside by other disciplines. People who love to create will find their communities and the people who can encourage them and will share.
“Worrisome Creatures” was published by Madville Publishing and is available at https://madvillepublishing.com/product/worrisome-creatures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.