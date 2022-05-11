BROOKSVILLE — David Wisner said May 2 that he envisioned a private school in a new development in Brooksville as more than just a private, STEM-focused, college prep institution, but as a sort of “IMG North.”
IMG is a sports academy in Bradenton where student-athletes can improve their sports and academic performance, and possibly prepare to be professional athletes.
Wisner, of American Collegiate Inc., told the city council the school would draw students from the 591-acre community of 919 homes to be built nearly a mile east of U.S. 41 on the north side of Mondon Hill Road.
The request, which got its first reading at the meeting, would remove “the presently approved 80 multi-family dwelling units near the property’s northern entrance, remove the existing driving range as well as the approved maintenance facility and replace both with the first phase of a private K-12th grade educational facility for up to 600 students with 28 dormitory units that will house up to 140 students. The applicant maintains students from 70% of the residential development will attend the private school,” agenda documents said.
That’s the first phase. The second phase of the school would be in the project’s southeast corner and would serve up to 800 students, according to agenda documents.
It would be a private school, not a charter school, Wisner said, and many of the students from the local area would be expected to receive some sort of state voucher that would cover the cost of tuition.
The school will revitalize the Brooksville Country Club golf course, Wisner added. “The plan is to reinvest in a dying golf course community that cannot sustain itself without more growth,” he said. Students at the school could use the golf course, and it still will be open to public school students and the general public.
Community response was mixed. Carla Johns said she just heard about the school, noting she moved from Lithia to get away from a place destroyed by development.
“Why is it such a radical thing to leave our land alone?” she asked.
She expressed concerns about drainage and flooding, adding that the entire Croom area is a swamp.
“I didn’t move here to have another cookie-cutter development where the houses are so close if your neighbor farts, you can smell it,” Johns said.
Pam Everett, a School Board candidate, said she favored the development.
“I see the benefit from it,” she said, noting that the county is years behind in building schools and the private school will relieve some of the pressure and offer programs the public schools don’t offer.
Mayor Pat Brayton said he had to correct a misimpression some people might have that they were voting on the whole development. The housing is already approved, he said, and a builder could go out tomorrow and start construction. What was at issue was the zoning change for the school, and this was just the first reading, with a second reading to be scheduled if it was approved.
Other residents expressed concern about noise and the behavior of the students.
Donna Morin said she doubted that development would save the golf course, and expressed concern about the impact on law enforcement.
Cliff Manuel, representing the developer, said the private investment would help with the flooding problems that the public sector couldn’t fix, and that the private wastewater plant that would serve the development just got its Department of Environmental Protection permit renewed through May 2028 and could handle the growth in the area.
DEP and Swiftmud have rules the developer will have to follow, he added. As for the timeline, the development was approved in 2008, and Wisner said he hoped to have design and permitting of the first phase school in late 2022 and all of 2023, with a groundbreaking and opening sometime in 2024.
The motion to approve passed 5-0, and second reading was set for May 16.
Legislative update
The council received a legislative update on the recent session in Tallahassee. It might seem that we’re in a culture war, said Andrew Caley of Sunrise Consulting, but the parties generally worked together, with 98% of the bills passing on bipartisan votes, and only seven passing on “partisan” votes. Though the bills await Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature, several “good” bills were passed, Caley said, and DeSantis vetoed the solar power bill supported by power companies.
Bills for Everglades restoration, other water projects, a 5% increase in per-student funding, a minimum wage increase and law enforcement recruitment bonuses passed. Big wins for Hernando County were $50 million for County Line Road, money for the airport and emergency infrastructure, and the Pasco-Hernando State College fire academy.
For Brooksville, a grant agreement with the Department of Environmental Protection at $312,500 went through; a Critical Facility Power Backup Plan passed at $575,000; and the Hernando Oaks Water Reclamation passed at $272,500.
The governor has line-item veto power, however, so he could veto any of these projects.
In other action
• Station 61 driver/engineer James Webb received a Certificate of Outstanding Service because of his actions on April 8 to help a young woman who needed to get ready for the senior prom but lacked transportation to her beauty parlor appointments. Webb heard about the girl’s situation while on an EMS call, and knew he was on duty and he couldn’t help directly, but called his wife, Tamara, to ask her to help. Tamara took the girl to the appointments.
• City staff received appreciation from the group “Tribute to the Troops” for their help with the Feb. 22 event. Their mission is to visit Gold Star families with a motorcade. It has a healing effect, said Michelle Hecksher, the chairman and president of the local chapter, who was present with her husband, Carl, who is the vice chairman of the chapter. “The thing that scares these families the most is having their children forgotten,” Michelle Hecksher said.
• Natalie Kahler, executive director of Brooksville Main Street, delivered a report on the recent Blueberry Festival. They were able to verify that 25,000 people attended on April 23, and about 15,000 showed up on April 24. About $40,000 is going out to local nonprofits, she said, and 221 volunteers put it together.
• The council voted 5-0 to approve some cleanup changes to Parts I and II of the Code of Ordinances to remove references to a city police department since it had been disbanded.
• The council voted 3-2 to approve the first reading of an ordinance adopting amendments to the city’s existing stormwater ordinance. Paul Booth, public works director, said the current ordinance was established in 2011 and hasn’t been changed since. The main goal, he said, is to keep silt out of the stormwater system. A long discussion about the rules about lawn care and pressure washing ensued. Mayor Brayton and Vice Mayor Blake Bell dissented from the vote. The second reading is set for May 16.
• The council saw a presentation on possible designs for the splash pad at Tom Varn Park, and decided that the designs will be displayed on Facebook and children will be allowed to view the designs and vote on which one they like best. All the work must be done in coordination with the Kiwanis Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.