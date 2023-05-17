NEW PORT RICHEY — The soulful strains of Dell Barnes’ saxophone wafted across the rooftop dining area of The Social in downtown New Port Richey on May 4 as supporters of Premier Community Health Care ate, drank, mingled, bid on auction items and hopefully brought the nonprofit to or near its fundraising goal for this season.
“Give Day” marked the end of the nonprofit’s 2023 Annual Giving Campaign.
“We are considered a nonprofit community health center,” Brittany Burke, a staffer at Premier, told the Suncoast News. “The premise is reducing the barriers to care. If it is a language barrier, we have translators available. If it’s a transportation barrier, we have staff. We have events where we take our services to the community: We are at open houses, we're at churches, we're at homeless communities. We also offer mobile dental services.
“We reduce cost barriers — we have a sliding-fee scale where someone on or below the poverty level may be paying a different rate than somebody who isn't or somebody who's insured. It’s all based on your individual needs, and the entire premise of it is reducing barriers to accessible and quality care.”
Providing that care, though, costs money.
“We build up a fund called the CARE Fund,” Burke said. “When community partners, friends or even patients make a donation, it goes to this fund and it makes up the difference for those who are not able to pay for care. This year our goal was $55,000.
“We run the campaign for about two months, but it goes through different phases. We have an internal phase because we believe we've got to invest in our mission before we ask anybody else. So, internally, we start raising funds for the subsequent year in about November and we introduce it to our care team, which is what we call our staff. We give them the opportunity to do payroll deduction, we give them up the opportunity to be the first to give, and we do the same thing with our board of directors and our closest constituents.
“Then, once the campaign actually launches, in the spring, we open it up to the community. We’ve got balloons in the sites. We have charity cut-outs — when you go into a store and they ask you, ‘Hey, would you like to leave a donation and write your name on that?’”
“So, for about two weeks, when this campaign runs hard-core, we're eating, breathing, sleeping Give Day to raise as much money as we can in a finite amount of time. The ultimate goal is to raise as much as we can to serve more people. The more we raise, the more patients we can say to, ‘Come on in regardless of your status. We believe in health care and we believe in wellness for everyone.’”
For more information about Premier Community Healthcare, visit https://premierhc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.