Since 1979, Premier Community HealthCare has been providing the community with quality service and aims to help every person who comes through its doors.
Last week, the organization wrapped up its annual Premier Giving Day campaign on May 3 with $35,602 in donations raised.
“Premier receives grant funding from the federal government, but we wanted to lessen our dependence on that funding,” said Premier Community HealthCare chief executive Joey Resnick. “About seven years ago, we made a commitment to do fundraising, so we started Give Day.”
These funds go toward care for patients who aren’t able to afford health care services or the copay to receive treatment. Care includes adult and pediatric, podiatry, family medicine, women’s health, behavioral health, and dentistry.
“We don’t turn anybody away for help,” Resnick said.
Thanks to the generosity of the community and Premier staff, each year since 2017 the fundraising goals have increased bit by bit. This year for the first time, a board member from Aasys Solutions named Tony Coleman offered to match up to $5,000 in donations.
The annual Give Day is another great way to get Premier’s name out in the community, Resnick said. There are people who don’t realize they are eligible to use its services for free. Plus, Resnick said, sharing people’s stories has helped make connections to Premier to spread the word of the support it offers.
One such story, Resnick said, happened to be about a woman who recently came to see a primary care physician and found out she was pregnant. She was addicted to opioids, and so she was connected to a licensed social worker. The woman, Resnick said, is on her way to getting clean and getting support for her baby.
In one of the instances of sharing that story, Resnick said another woman was inspired to make a donation to Premier Community HealthCare in memory of her sister who died from an opioid addiction. This woman was happy to learn of a community organization helping others to change their lives.
Premier Community HealthCare has multiple locations throughout Pasco and Hernando County. To learn more, visit https://premierhc.org.
