BROOKSVILLE — Cindy Gandy hasn’t always been that enthusiastic about being from Brooksville, she told a joint workshop of the City Council and Cemetery Board on Monday night, Feb. 27.
That’s changed.
“I’m very impressed on the new hires,” she said. “It’s really good to see them making good decisions.”
On Saturday, Feb. 25, almost a hundred people came out for a cleanup of the cemetery, sexton Jason Raley said, and added that there’s a mountain of garbage bags that need to be picked up. It really shows, several said at the meeting, that the community cares about the cemetery and wants it to be a nice place.
Raley has worked for the city since May 2022 and the cemetery now has four full-time employees plus an inmate work crew that provides more than 72 man-hours of work per week.
Oversight of the cemetery moved from the City Clerk’s office to the Parks and Recreation Department, under David Howard, and that has improved management of the cemetery immensely, Raley said.
Financial matters
City Manager Ron Snowberger said the cemetery has a fund, Fund 605, into which money was allocated years ago and there’s an appropriation of about $10,000 every year in the city’s budget. Right now, he said, the balance stands at $453,210.
“It’s been growing for years with no direction on the expenditure,” Snowberger said.
Becky Vose, the city attorney, said there are no legal restrictions on Fund 605, so the council and cemetery board should get together and make an ordinance — as opposed to a short-term resolution — that would define what could be done with the money.
At the recent cleanup, Snowberger said, he noticed that the gazebo has paint flaking off in some areas, and the office area definitely needs work.
In addition, the grounds could be updated from septic to sewer; some of the trees have roots that are wreaking havoc on the underground irrigation system; there is very old infrastructure that needs updating; and the “Garden of Innocents” — where infants are buried — has just one plot remaining. The area can be expanded.
The idea isn’t to just go on a spending spree, Snowberger and Raley said, but to make purchases needed so cemetery staff can do their jobs.
Tools for the jobs
A big need is in the area of maintenance equipment, Raley said. Companies that the city uses to repair mowers and other landscape maintenance gear have been telling him that that the city can save money on repairs by buying new equipment, because what they have is getting to be too old to fix, because equipment is no longer being manufactured and parts are hard to find.
Two of the big mowers are on their second engine and are showing other signs of wear and tear, Raley said. New equipment would be more efficient and less prone to breakdowns.
“Now that we have the inmate crew, one of the biggest things is being able to actually give them the adequate equipment to do the work,” parks director Howard said. “Imagine what the city would look like if everyone had adequate equipment.”
Right now, he said, some workers are using their work time to fix equipment.
“So it’s kind of like putting a ‘patch’ on equipment,” he said.
Talk about new equipment received a positive response, with council member Thomas Bronson calling it an investment, and Casey Thieryung asking if grants might be available to pay for new equipment.
Snowberger said that could be explored, and that just because the council was freeing the funds didn’t mean they were going to be spent.
Administrative work
Where improvement definitely is needed at the cemetery is in the administrative department, where Raley said each manager seemed to have his own filing system for burials.
There is a program called Cemetery Information Management System, Snowberger said, but the city has version 1.0 and it never was upgraded.
The current system is file cards, photocopied maps and no filing convention, with some by year, name or location.
CIMS software digitizes all the information, such as the plot, who’s buried there, and the ownership of the plot.
It could go live on a map on the city website, but with no personal information.
Navigating the cemetery is difficult, Raley said, as the numbering convention is not marked well on the ground, so it’s sometimes hard to find a grave.
“We are working on a system of not re-marking, but identifying what the sections are, what the tiers are,” he said.
Raley added that doing the computer work will benefit future employees. “My goal, ultimately, is to turn this into a turn-key operation,” he said, so new people could come in and operate it.
Records storage is a concern. A few years ago, records were lost in a flood, Snowberger said, and that’s a concern now not only for the cemetery but for other city operations that have paperwork dating back to when the city was founded.
They have one fireproof filing cabinet, Raley said. “If something were to happen, it would all be gone.”
Plans are in the works, Raley said, for a field trip to Gainesville, which had a similar cemetery situation, to see what they’ve accomplished after five years.
Council and cemetery board members were positive on the need to spend money to improve the cemetery and its operations, and were complimentary to Howard and Raley for their work.
Council member David Bailey said he appreciated them coming forward and asking for the tools to clean up the city.
“When it’s asked for, council pretty much gives it to you,” he said. “If you don’t have the right tool, you can’t get your job done.”
Council member Christa Tanner also was happy with the information. “I learned a lot from the presentation,” she said.
The council voted 5-0 for a consensus that Vose draft a cemetery ordinance to be voted on in late March.
