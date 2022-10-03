SPRING HILL — A desire to clear up some misconceptions about animals led Alex Record to assemble a new book for children.
Record, an English Language Arts teacher at Powell Middle School, found no books that discuss common misconceptions such as that whales are fish or snakes are slimy.
“Honestly, I feel a book like that should be a staple of any child’s library," Record said. So he created an ABC book, with each letter of the alphabet representing a different animal. He also created all the illustrations in the book, with some that took hours of meticulous digital work. He then submitted query letters to publishing companies, teaming up with The Publishing Room, a Jacksonville-based publishing company.
Record’s book, “Bats Aren’t Birds: An ABC Book of Animal Misconceptions,” was published on Aug. 31.
He has the support of his coworkers and students, and also the backing of his greatest critic: his 8-year-old daughter. “When I received the first proof copy, we all read it together, including the dog,” he said. "Now that I have the final book here now, my daughter is still picking it up. She enjoys reading it."
Record hopes do to more, perhaps participate as a guest reader in an elementary classroom or participating in reading festivals. He is also considering writing another book, something geared more for adults.
"It's just been a great experience," he said. "Everyone is so excited and supportive, and I think it's so cool."
