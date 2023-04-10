Powell Middle School has a new principal

Powell Midde School will have a new principal, the Hernando County School District announced April 5.
Alexandra Rastatter, currently Powell’s assistant principal, has been named as the school’s new principal effective July 1. She has been a school administrator there since 2018 and takes over for Tom Dye, who will transfer to Fox Chapel Middle this summer. Rastatter brings a variety of experiences from her 20-year career with Hernando Schools.
She began with the school district as a substitute teacher and quickly moved into teaching full time, translating complex math concepts into comprehensible instruction for middle and high school students with assignments at Nature Coast Technical and West Hernando Middle School. Noted for her ability to translate student assessment data into effective instructional strategies, Rastatter spent four years as the assessment teacher at WHMS before taking on the role of coordinator of program evaluation at the district level.
Along with serving as the school administrator for the math and Exceptional Student Education departments at Powell and mentoring new teachers, Rastatter is a technology asset for the campus, having guided staff through implementation of new information systems and helping students navigate one-to-one tools. At the district level, she is respected for her contributions to several district committees, including the Achievement Gap and Pupil Progression Plan, and she continues to be sought out for districtwide initiatives. This year, she was also named as the district's Assistant Principal Leader of the Year.
“Alex is a fair, no-nonsense and determined instructional leader who demonstrates her commitment to forging positive relationships with staff, students and parents,” said Superintendent John Stratton. “One of her core values is to be present. Alex makes time to be at all Powell athletic events, performances and after-school enrichment activities, sharing the experience with students and honoring the work of the staff who spend a lot of time coordinating those activities.”
