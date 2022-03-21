The Community Services team is looking for 11 people to serve on the Pasco County Commission on Human Trafficking, an advisory council to the Pasco Board of County Commissioners, made up of representatives from community sectors identified as being critical to combatting human trafficking.
Applications are being accepted through April 8. Click here to apply: bit.ly/2gWcaXt
PCCHT is seeking volunteers from the following:
- Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (2), including a Child Protection Investigations Unit representative
- Pasco County School District
- Community/Victim Services Advocate
- Tourism/Hospitality Industry
- Medical and/or Behavioral Health Profession
- Faith-based Community
- Anti-Human Trafficking Community Advocate
- Business Sector
- College or University Professor/Researcher
- Member at Large (from any sector identified above)
To learn more about the Pasco County Commission on Human Trafficking, including the 2022 meeting schedule, click here: bit.ly/PascoHTCommission
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.