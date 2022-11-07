PORT RICHEY — A street assessment report that rated every paved and gravel road in the city of Port Richey has been completed, and the news was not good.
The average residual service life score of a city street was 7.65, while the industry standard for similar-size cities is 10, City Manager John Dudte told the City Council on Oct. 11, when the final report was distributed.
“That tells you our entire system hasn’t maintained streets well enough to keep that average score,” he said. City officials are now discussing the best way to go about effecting repairs.
Requested in July, the Pavement Management Report was completed by Rex King using iWorq Systems software, cloud-based software used for public works and community development. The completed survey was distributed to council members at their Oct. 11 public meeting.
The survey used new data to edit Port Richey’s existing geographical information system (GIS) map, which integrates various information about a specific street or street segment (segments are bounded by cross streets or places where the topography or other data changes) in order to assess a road’s condition.
iWorq also makes recommendations for remediation, factoring in Port Richey’s budget and resources.
The report “lays out a plan,” Dudte said. “It’s up to us if we want to follow the plan, but the plan is there.”
Recommendations include budgeting to make repairs over time. Dudte suggested the city consider using ARPA funds for that purpose, allocating $250,000 to start repairing the streets rated in the 6s, and then moving on from there.
ARPA funds are federal funds dispensed through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to simulate the economy during the COVID pandemic. Approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, the act provided $1.9 trillion to states, municipalities and other entities to help them recover from economic damage due to the pandemic and recession.
At the subsequent council meeting Oct. 25, officials also referred to using an existing $65,000 in Community Block Development Grant funds. CBDG grants are provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for municipalities to use for economic development, community services or other needed services.
Officials said they would be meeting with Pasco County to talk about collaborating and operating jointly for some street repairs.
