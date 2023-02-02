PORT RICHEY — Port Richey residents will see an increase in their water bills beginning Sept. 30 after the City Council voted to increase stormwater rates from the current $3 per month, which has not changed since the Stormwater Enterprise Fund was established in 2006, to $7.50.
Stantec, the Tampa-based engineering consulting firm the city hired to study its stormwater rates, recommended an $11 monthly fee to the council at its regular meeting Jan. 24. It also suggested an annual 3% adjustment.
Jeff Dykstra, a consulting engineer for Stantec, said the stormwater fund is not financially sustainable and if fees were kept at the current $3 it would run out of money this fiscal year and incur a $2 million deficit over the next five to six years.
Dykstra said challenges to the fund included: 1) revenues don’t fund the current operating budget, 2) there may not be enough administrative personnel to ensure compliance with regulations, 3) the city needs continuous and proactive maintenance of the stormwater system but has mostly just been doing emergency maintenance, and 4) there is no funding to invest in infrastructure. He said pipes need replacing (including three in the southeast and northwest sides of town already identified that will cost $180,000 each) and some need to be upsized to meet flow requirements and level-of-service standards.
Implementing its suggested increase over 10 years would, he said, provide the city with funds for current operations, two additional full-time equivalent employees, repair of the three identified pipes, and money to reinvest in capital infrastructure.
Council members acknowledged the need for an increase but balked at the $11 rate, citing the burden on residents already struggling with inflation. They also questioned the need for employees, the speed of pipe replacement, and the comparison of Port Richey’s rates with other communities that may have different needs, such as those with barrier islands. They also suggested that more coordination with the county could work in Port Richey’s favor.
An initial resolution to raise the current rate to $8.50 failed, but the $7.50 rate was passed unanimously.
Also regarding infrastructure, members expressed dismay over repairs Duke Energy agreed to make to streets and other infrastructure damaged during its improvement efforts within the city.
Council member Linda Rodrigues said the roads Duke has so far repaired “are not repaired. They’re like sunken. They’ve done a horrible job, and this needs to be addressed.”
“The road patches in particular that I’ve seen Duke do have all got the look of temporary patches,” added council member Bill Colombo. “Any time you do a patch, it’s not going to be as good as before, but these are not good patches.”
The council also discussed its repair of leaks caused by Duke Energy accidents. The city is keeping a list of the repairs, including how much it has spent in manpower, materials, truck time and the like. The plan was that once Duke said it had concluded its work, the city would finish the list and request reimbursement.
However, said Colombo, “If we’re going to wait for Duke to tell us when this project is over, I’m going to be dead.” Noting that the company’s upgrades could take years, he added, “I don’t think it’s unreasonable for the city to request annual reimbursement. Unless they’re ready to say, ‘No, we’ll be done in a month’ — we can negotiate then.” Otherwise, he said, annual reimbursement is the path he wants to see the city take.
