PORT RICHEY - City Attorney James Mathieu will be stepping down, and the City Council is still accepting requests for proposals from interested lawyers. At its Dec. 13 meeting, the governing body decided to continue running its ad for the position until its next meeting, on Jan. 10. At that time, the council plans to choose from among the candidates and then schedule virtual or in-person interviews before making a selection at its subsequent meeting Jan. 24.
In other business, City Manager John Dudte reported that renovation of the Clark Mallett Memorial Fishing Pier, known as the Limestone Pier, is on track and slated for completion by September 2024. The pier, a popular recreation spot located at Limestone Drive and Pier Road, next to Whiskey River, closed in 2014 because of structural issues, re-opened in 2017 and closed again last year, again because of structural defects.
Also at the meeting, the council congratulated City Clerk Ashlee McDonough, who was recently elected president of the Pasco Association of City Clerks.
