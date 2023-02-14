PORT RICHEY — The federal government recently awarded $67 million to Florida municipalities to make and implement traffic-safety plans, and Port Richey is getting $160,000 of it.
Announcing in a press release its Safe Streets and Roads for All grants, the U.S. Department of Transportation noted that traffic fatalities across the country reached an all-time high in 2021, the latest year for which statistics are available, and in addition to the loss of life and limb that entails, “the economic impact of traffic crashes was $340 billion in 2019 alone.
“Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy; we face a national emergency on our roadways, and it demands urgent action,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was quoted in the release.
And many of those fatalities occur in Port Richey, especially along the U.S. 19 corridor, Scott Tremblay, the city’s mayor, told the Suncoast News.
“In this area, particularly in the Route 19 corridor that goes through our city as well as New Port Richey and parts of the county. There’s been a higher rate of fatalities,” he said, “so traffic concerns and safety concerns have been at the top of our priority list.
“That's what prompted the searches for grant money.”
Tremblay said the $160,000 will be used for the planning part of the city’s traffic-safety initiative, most likely through hiring consultants to identify danger zones and recommend mitigating measures. After that, he said, the city will likely apply for an additional grant to effect remediation.
“The first phase as I understand it is going to be to put together a comprehensive safety plan, in terms of making sure we have the appropriate lighting, crosswalks, sidewalks — all those issues within the city. Once we have the plan in place, maybe some recommendations to upgrade certain intersections, sidewalks, lights, etc. then we would potentially apply for secondary grant money, depending on the recommendations.” Port Richey, he said, is a small city without the resources to put such a plan together, so it will likely be outsourced.
Tremblay said that the scope of the grant is fairly broad, and to his knowledge there is no reason improvements can’t include, for example, U.S. 19, even though it is a state road. Also, he said, “Obviously there are issues on Ridge Road and some other roads that have some fairly heavy traffic, so we'll encompass all the roads. It’s our intent to see where the need is the greatest and then work from there.”
A major need, the mayor believes, is improved lighting.
Most accidents, he said, happen between 5 and 10 p.m. in the evening. That, he said, is “one of the reasons there’s been an upgrade from our police department traffic enforcement to try and slow cars down.” Tremblay is a member of the Pasco Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and, he said, “One of the things the MPO is trying to do is increase the lighting across the corridor, since a lot of the fatalities are when it's starting to get dark. There are already some things in place from the MPO and countywide.
“But obviously the city streets play into it and are part of the focus for the city. So that was one of the reasons that we applied.”
Tremblay said that the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and golf cart users will also be factored into the plan: Sidewalks were specifically included, so they'll be looking at pedestrian traffic. Golf carts travel on some of the main backroads. The mayor said he was sure that will be looked at, as well as bicycle paths. The grant’s scope is fairly broad, he noted, so it should encompass everything.
“I'm excited to get a little bit of help for the city in terms of just basic traffic safety,” Tremblay said. “Our first responders work very hard to keep things safe, but to have a little bit of extra resources for sidewalks, crosswalks … will go a long way for our city, so we're very grateful to have that assistance.”
