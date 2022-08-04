PORT RICHEY — City Council members, sitting as the Community Redevelopment Agency, approved a motion July 26 to remove the Sand Pebble neighborhood from the CRA boundary.
City Manager John Dudte opened the topic of discussion for resizing the CRA boundary per an audit recommendation. He explained that alterations were made based on a review of the boundaries. He recommended to the board that Sand Pebble be removed from CRA boundaries.
The CRA has previously removed Harbor Isles and Harbor Point from the boundary, and the board is familiar with the steps it needs to take for the removal process.
According to a memo attached the CRA’s agenda, “Removing Sand Pebble from the CRA decreases the taxable value of the CRA by about $35,895,126. Using current tax rates, this would decrease the amount the city pays into the CRA fund by about $218,000 in fiscal year 2022-23.”
The city will pay to the CRA $610,716 in Tax Increment Financing. Mayor Scott Tremblay said the city will be getting between $1.2 million and $1.3 million per year after this.
