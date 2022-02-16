PORT RICHEY — The Community Redevelopment Agency received an update from Ayers Associates representative Matthew Ivey regarding the phases of the Cotee River Landing project. The consensus was for Ivey to return to the agency with a price for the rest of the design that’ll include the remaining field work.
Ivey wanted to see if the board would approve of lumping phases one and two together and put it out to bid to save a decent amount of money for the city.
City Manager John Dudte said it made sense to combine the phases, with “some efficiencies to be had with mobilization, with permitting, final design decisions of where you put the sidewalk, what print you put on the sidewalk.”
In response to a question about cost savings, Ivey said the city could save about 20 percent, or $300,000 to $600,000 on the project if phases one and two are lumped together due to the contractor going out once instead of twice.
“Maybe a better path forward is you put together a price of what the full design would be based off of the three phases and then we can price it accordingly,” said CRA member Todd Maklary. “Then we can decide one based on your price of $100,000, plus do we want to sink that in now and then do we want to break it into phases and then bid after the phases with all the same documentation.”
Linda Rodriguez agreed. “I think it would be better down the road if we had the big picture, had the plan set up, and tweaked it later on down the road, but only put out phase one,” she said.
Maklary added, “And then you’re having a whole holistic conversation, even with our citizens. That’s the benefit. They see the end point, even if the end point is five years down the road.”
Meanwhile, the board voted to remove Harbor Isles from the CRA boundaries at the end of the meeting.
“It seems to me this is also another step in improving our position with the county because it will lower their portion by about $300,000,” said CRA member Jennie Sorrell. “So I’m in favor of removing Harbor Isles from the CRA boundary.”
