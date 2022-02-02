PORT RICHEY — Port Richey Mayor Scott Tremblay and council member Todd Maklary stressed the importance of moving the sidewalk to the north side of Treadway Drive in phase one of the Cotee River Landing project during the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency meeting Jan. 25.
Ayers Associates engineer Matthew Ivey provided an update on the cost of installing a sidewalk versus boardwalk, but the discussion quickly turned into a strong desire to see the sidewalk moved as a matter of safety. At the last CRA meeting, Ivey explained that to keep the sidewalk on the north side would require permitting from the Southwest Florida Water Management District (Swiftmud) and possible drainage remodeling, which would add several months to the project.
Regarding cost estimates of a concrete sidewalk versus boardwalk, Ivey said concrete is roughly $6 per square foot, while timber boardwalks are anywhere from $65 to $85 per square foot. The average distance for the whole post at Treadway corridors was around 600 feet, so the cost differential would be roughly $20,000 for concrete and $200,000 for the boardwalk.
“The cost estimate is much higher; you know I don’t like spending that much money on one sidewalk,” Tremblay said. “With the other option, if we were going to do concrete, it may delay it a little bit, but what may be the right thing to do is pull the permits into a box culvert and build the sidewalk over the culvert that’s there.”
Ivey said doing what the mayor suggests would add a few months to the engineer’s job, as well as cost to the project, and it would be at Swiftmud’s discretion to approve the permitting.
“Our initial concern was budget,” Ivey said. “That was why we exposed on the south side, which would have an impact, so it is our recommendation for keeping concrete sidewalk on the south side of Treadway.”
Maklary asked about the impact if Treadway’s sidewalk was shifted to the south and using that flat area, essentially shifting the road 5 feet.
“I was looking at Treadway and it’s in fairly poor condition as it is,” Maklary stated. “We would have to repave that Treadway road anyway.”
Ivey said that what Maklary suggests is reconstructing a new roadway, which would change the scope of the project and would require new permitting.
Tremblay went back to the cost issue, asking even if it would take a few more months to move the sidewalk to the north side of Treadway, add a culvert, and put a sidewalk over the culvert, would the cost still be less than installing a boardwalk?
The problem, Maklary said, is that in reality the city will be charged $300,000 for engineering time, plus regrading of the culvert, plus new storm structures within that culvert.
Tremblay responded, “To be honest, I’d rather pay the extra money and have a boardwalk there. I think it’s a safety feature that’s important.”
Another issue is that the Gill Dawg bar and grill would lose its parking spots to make room for the new sidewalk; however, Maklary pointed out, those spots are technically illegal because they’re in the right of way.
“I think (the boardwalk) gives us some character,” Tremblay said. “We’re supposed to be an old fishing village. To have a wooden boardwalk as a sidewalk, it uses the space there. It’s a narrow road, and so you’re building on top of a culvert or a drainage ditch, so you’re really using the space for something useful. That increases the parking and everything else, but it also takes out the biggest issue, which is the safety issue. If it changes the cost system, I think we should consider doing it.”
The original cost estimate was $900,000 for phase 1 of Cotee River Landing, and with these recent suggestions, the cost estimate would increase to $1.2 million.
Vice Mayor Tom Kinsella said, “What we need to keep in mind is pedestrian safety. Everybody is going to be walking and with summertime you have boat trailers and high volume of other vehicles and pedestrians.”
Tremblay added, “The regular traffic is going to back up because people are crossing back and forth in both areas and you only got one road that runs around, so to have people on the roads are going to affect the traffic flow too. I don’t see any other way to do it but put it on the north side, even if it costs more.”
By consensus, the council agreed to change the plans to add a sidewalk on the north side of Treadway and Ayers will readjust its current plan.
