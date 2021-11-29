The Port Richey City Council is seeking applicants to fill an open seat after Vice Mayor William Dittmer stepped down on November 9.
Dittmer wrote in his resignation letter that he could no longer serve on the council as he has sold his house and no longer resides in the city. Qualified candidates have only two requirements to fill the open position. They must have lived inside the city limits of Port Richey for the past 12 months and are not a convicted felon.
City council members elected Tom Kinsella to fill the seat of vice mayor during the November 23 council meeting. The Council will consider nominations for the position at the December 14 city council meeting at 7 p.m. Candidates must be in attendance at City Hall, 6333 Ridge Road, to answer questions from the Council.
Interested applicants are asked to contact Ashlee McDonough, city clerk, by calling 727-835-1916 or by email at a.mcdonough@cityofportrichey.com for further information and signature.
Once the Council has selected the appointee, the city clerk will administer the oath of office. The new city council member will be seated in the position as a member of the city council with all rights and responsibilities thereof.
