PORT RICHEY — Waterfront Park was packed, the vendors were busy, and everybody seemed to have a wonderful time July 3 when Port Richey celebrated Independence Day, members of City Council reported at their regular meeting July 11.
In fact, the informally monikered “Boom on the Bayou” was such a smashing success that the council unanimously decided to make it an annual event and is already making plans to secure a fireworks provider for next year’s celebration, to be held either July 3 or July 5. Providers book these events well ahead of their schedule date, and Port Richey wants to be the early bird that catches the worm.
The July 12 meeting was the first since John Dudte left the position of city manager and Sal Licari, the city’s operations manager who is serving as acting city manager, sat on the dais. Licari is not interested in a being a permanent city manager, and Port Richey has engaged the firm Baenziger and Associates to help find a replacement.
At the meeting, the council heard a company representative, via Zoom, and approved a process by which the firm will vet every candidate, researching their backgrounds and conducting an initial interview. Then a winnowed field of five to 10 finalists will undergo lengthy background checks and by early August, City Council members should be able to interview them. The rep also recommended having each candidate engage in a meet and greet with the public so that the governing body can see how they interact with the people they would serve.
Also at the meeting, Licari unveiled a new backhoe, noting that the city has been using a machine that is 12 years old and leaves some features to be desired — it will, however, be used as a backup until it bites the dust. The new equipment is the same size as the current one but offers better performance; it will be used for both public utilities tasks and during emergencies, such as downed electrical equipment. And for the comfort of those who use it, the backhoe’s cab is totally enclosed and climate controlled, so its operators won’t be subject to random flying debris, chemicals or other dangers.
City Clerk Ashlee McDonough announced her resignation at the meeting.
