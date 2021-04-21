PORT RICHEY — Redeveloping the city’s waterfront, similar to dredging channels, has for years existed as a project in theory only.
It’s time for less talk and more action, some Port Richey City Council members expressed last week.
The city has been working with engineering firm Ayres Associates to develop a plan that breathes new life into the coastal Waterfront Overlay District, now rebranded as Cotee River Landing. Following a feasibility study presentation to the city by Ayres on March 23, the city hosted another public stakeholder workshop April 5 to accumulate additional feedback. The City Council, sitting as the Community Redevelopment Agency, took up the issue again April 14 to rehash the input gained from the stakeholder workshop.
“The biggest point that was discussed is that we need to get shovels in the dirt,” Vice Mayor William Dittmer said, referring to feedback from the stakeholder workshop. “We need to move forward. We can’t drag our feet. I think that was the No. 1 item everyone wanted to see happen.”
According to Ayres’ feasibility study, its proposed design is aimed to promote redevelopment and economic growth within the Cotee River Landing district, which sits west of U.S. Highway 19 and includes several businesses, such as Catches Waterfront Grille, Whiskey Joe’s Bar and Grill, Rum River Bar and Grille, Gill Dawg Tiki Bar and Grill and Hooters. Enhancements focus on pedestrian accessibility, roadway alterations and parking improvements, lighting, landscaping and hardscaping, pedestrian and gateway signage and improvements to Nick’s Park and the boat ramp.
Dittmer, who hosted the latest stakeholder meeting alongside Ayres representative Chris Martin, said that three priorities were established April 5.
The first was working toward closing off incoming traffic to Cotee River Landing from U.S. 19 at Cotee Avenue. Motorists within Cotee River Landing will still be able to exit onto U.S. 19 southbound. Doing so would help expedite the second priority, which is the plan to create a one-way traffic flow loop within the district that includes Cotee Avenue, Old Post Road, Treadway Drive and Bayview Street.
The third priority Dittmer highlighted related back to getting “shovels in the dirt.” This could involve doing a sidewalk extension on Old Post Road to Treadway Drive that would display visible progress and help “get things moving,” Dittmer said.
“I agree with that stakeholder meeting; I think we should start moving forward,” said newly reelected council member Todd Maklary. He continued to say that, given the scope of the project, the city should consider asking Ayres to develop a phased-in plan. In total, Ayres estimates its fully executed plan to cost $5.86 million. A trimmed down project, Martin said at the March 23 CRA meeting, would be north of $3 million.
“I think even at $3.3 million, that might be a little bit of a large investment from the city at this point,” Maklary said. “But I think there was definite agreement to start phasing it in.”
Phasing the entire project in $500,000 to $1 million at a time, Maklary said, “enables us to get the businesses to buy in and maybe start looking for grants and spreading those costs.”
Dittmer relayed to the board that Martin, the Ayres representative, said the firm could break its plan into phases.
The board also discussed a situation involving the owners of Catches Waterfront Grille and Bridge Street, which is what Bayview Street turns into south of River Gulf Drive. According to council members and City Manager John Dudte, Catches ownership has expressed an interest in having the city vacate Bridge Street to accommodate future business plans. City-maintained water lines and sewer lines running along Bridge Street add complexity to this proposal, Dudte said, and Catches ownership would have to draft a proposal that includes some form of concession in return for giving up a valuable piece of property.
While the issue of Bridge Street is one element of the overall redevelopment of the waterfront district, Dittmer said it shouldn’t be something that grinds progress to a halt.
“I think we’re getting the cart before the horse again, moving too far in the things that aren’t going to affect these small items we want to get started with,” he said. “I agree we have to address them, but at this point if we keep pushing back, it’s going to be the same thing all over again. It’ll be another 20 years and nothing’s going to get done.”
By the end of the 33-minute CRA meeting, the board directed city staff to work on getting a phased-in version of the project from Ayres that highlights priorities discussed during the stakeholder meeting and includes cost estimates per phase.
“We’ve been talking about it for years,” said council member Jennie Sorrell. “Let’s do something.”
