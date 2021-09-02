PORT RICHEY — Council members discussed the potential purchase of a vacuum truck and crane truck for the Utilities Department, both of which, after undergoing significant repairs over the years, appear to be on their last legs.
“I spent a good deal of time with operations,” City Manager John Dudte said. “We looked at trying to rehabilitate the Vactor truck (that we have). It is possible to put new tanks on it and new pumps. You’re still putting it on top of a 20-something-year-old vehicle.”
Operations Manager Sal Licari corrected Dudte, stating the Vactor truck is from 2008, and the model, Sterling, is no longer produced. That only makes it harder and harder to find parts for repairs, on which the city has already spent $45,000 to $47,000.
Previous council discussions have covered the benefits of renting or borrowing a vac truck. Dudte made the case in favor of a new truck, explaining that because the city has its own Vactor truck, it was able to be on the scene of an overflowing lift station within 20 to 30 minutes due to the recent heavy rains.
Dudte asked Richey about borrowing a truck from one of the city’s neighbors, but that option wouldn’t be viable because the likelihood of it being available when the city needs it would be small.
“When we need a vac truck, they’re all using their vac trucks for the same reason,” Dudte said. “There is some value to having a truck on our lot when we need it.”
Anytime sewage gets outside of the city’s system in a spill, the city has an obligation to report to the state how much was spilled, how long it took to clean up, and what mitigation actions were taken.
Similarly, Dudte said the crane truck is old and the city has spent money on repairs. He added that the truck isn’t big enough to pick up some of the city’s larger pumps. There are times the city has had to resort to renting a bigger crane truck.
Leasing the Vactor truck may be the best option for the city. The total cost of purchasing the truck would be $433,000, whereas a seven-year lease at 2.85% would bring the payments to approximately $70,000 per year.
For the crane truck, purchasing a new truck outright would cost the city approximately $120,000.
The board recommends using funds from Penny for Pasco, a voter approved local government infrastructure surtax.
Mayor Scott Tremblay asked about the need to purchase new trucks, to which Licari stated, “The Vactor truck handles three different aspects. It handles potable main breaks, lift station sewer, emergencies, and also not just emergencies in the middle of the night but anything from power outages to if the pumps go down. This truck could be used to pump those particular lift stations down and then transport that to a lift station that’s working. It also works with our stormwater system.”
Licari added, “How much money do we want to keep putting in a 14-year-old truck that’s not made any more and with technology that’s completely outdated? Also, the Vactor body itself is in need of major repairs.”
The city recently purchased a new fire truck and sees a need for a crane truck, but some council members are skeptical whether the purchase of a new Vactor truck is critical at this time.
The council will continue this discussion at its next budget meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.