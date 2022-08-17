PORT RICHEY — With budget season in full swing, Port Richey finance director Rachel Gosselin shared the proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2022-23 with the City Council.
City administration is recommending a slight decrease in the property tax rate from 6.4 mills to 6.3. Thanks to a 10% increase in taxable property values, the city would still collect $2.2 million in ad valorem tax, an increase of $170,000 from the previous year.
The removal of Harbor Pointe and Sand Pebble from the Community Redevelopment Agency boundaries, however, decreases the CRA’s taxable value by 10.5% to $249.3 million.
The budget, which includes almost $12.5 million in expenditures, also strengthens its reserves with adequate contingency. The budget has a 30% reserve, a significant improvement over years passed, according to City Manager John Dudte. He added that 30% is the industry standard, and if you’re over that percentage then you’re considered in great financial shape. If you drop below 25%, he said, then you get people’s attention, and if you further drop 20% and below, the city gets Tallahassee’s attention.
The budget is looking to increase the IT specialist from part time to full time, which sees a difference in the general fund by $34,000. City staff also want to add one utility crew member, with 95% of that salary coming from the utility fund, and give a 3% wage adjustment for employees. The cost to the general fund would be $100,000.
As recommended by CRA audit, the city has removed police, fire, dispatch, and council salaries from the Community Redevelopment fund at $231,000. The CRA has also been reduced, which saves the city money that it doesn’t have to pay into the CRA fund.
Dudte noted that Gosselin found a way to save $140,000 in property insurance by switching carriers to the Florida League of Cities.
This budget puts $300,000 into contingency, which covers the unknown variables. What doesn’t get spent from this will go into reserves.
In other council business, Ayers Engineering is in the permitting process with the Southwest Florida Water Management District, the Florida Department of Transportation, and Duke Energy for the Cotee River Landing project. Ayers expects to hear back from Swiftmud and FDOT by the end of the month or the first week of September, and a bit sooner from Duke Energy that the permitting is done.
