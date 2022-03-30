PORT RICHEY — Election Day is coming nearer on April 12 and three Port Richey candidates are hoping to earn two of the coveted seats on city council.
Candidates must be a Port Richey resident in order to serve on the council for its three-year term, where they will make an annual salary of $4,320. The Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce and the West Pasco Board of Realtors hosted a debate at the Sunset Room in New Port Richey on March 16, where candidates Bill Colombo and Linda Rodriguez answered a series of questions regarding what changes they’d like to see made if elected.
The third candidate, John Eric Hoover, was not in attendance. According to Hoover’s election website, he has been a Port Richey resident for seven years, and he currently serves on the Port Richey Citizen's Advisory Committee.
In the candidates’ opening statements, Colombo said he has been a Port Richey resident for 17 years and he had served on the City Council for seven years. During his time on council, his fellow board members elected him to serve as vice mayor and he has also been the acting mayor twice. With 30 years working in lawn care industry under his belt, Colombo said he has the experience of managing 70-plus employees.
“My whole reason for running is civic involvement,” Colombo said. “My main issues have been when I was on City Council, I’ve always been into infrastructure — water mains, lift stations, etc. I’m big on code enforcement and I would like to bring before our council is a charter review committee. We’re going to have a challenging budget this year. I have a lot of experience with municipal budgets, I know how to read them, I know where the money needs to go, and how to make it work.”
Rodriguez said she has been a Port Richey resident for 34 years and is a registered nurse. She currently sits on the council after being appointed to fill a seat vacated by Vice Mayor William Dittmer since Dec. 14. She has sat on the Citizen’s Advisory Committee. Rodriguez said she decided to get involved with the city after attending council meetings the past four years during the previous mayor’s term.
“I found the process interesting but very disturbing,” she said. “I kept attending the meetings, there was a newly elected council and mayor. I could see the council was trying to do the right things. I enjoyed the interaction with the council and sharing my viewpoints with each and every one of them.”
When asked what each candidate feels should be done to develop the city’s waterfront and how they would address the lack of parking in the area, Colombo said he would redirect some of the Restore Act funds toward the district. Because the city is so small and has limited resources, he said, the city must be judicious with what is done in the waterfront district. With the CRA, it’s also a matter of whether the district qualifies as a blighted area. He would like to see the vast areas being used to parking turned into actual lots.
Rodriguez said the city does have a plan in process to develop the waterfront district, and sees one-way traffic as a long-term goal. The city has also purchased two private residences as part of the plan, although it’s not finalized. She said, “Parking is on the forefront of all the council members’ minds.”
Colombo and Rodriguez were also asked what they think are the biggest challenges, what issues are being overlooked by the city, and what opportunities are there for the city.
Rodriguez said she sees the biggest challenge being the water, which needs to be investigated, especially with the latest main breaks. In the past, she said the city may have had too broad of a target, which is why nothing got completed, but now that the council is focusing on certain projects, like Cotee River Landing, things are getting done. The biggest opportunity remains to be waterfront district, which the committee is continuing to work on. She added that it’s a great opportunity for Pasco County, and as a means to tie the two cities of Port Richey and New Port Richey together.
Colombo’s response was that budget presents itself as a challenge. The capital plan is going to be developed, but he said he wants to see it happen faster. While he said he doesn’t see anything really being overlooked by the city, Colombo would like to prioritize infrastructure and code enforcement. His goal is to maintain the level of services the city has, improve what it has, and use the grant writer to get whatever grant money the city can do to go after projects the city wants to do.
The candidates were also asked what could the city do to deal with the affordable housing crisis in Florida. Colombo answered that the city has very little real estate, that most city employees don’t even live in Port Richey.
“What people don’t realize, we have a lot of city staff that do not make a lot of money,” Colombo said. “We need to make sure those folks are compensated. Most of Port Richey is a pretty expensive place to live. How we can address it, I would like to see us and New Port Richey working in tandem together.”
Rodriguez agreed that the city has limited resources, on Washington Street there is an affordable townhouse complex in the works but is currently on hold. Unfortunately, she added, there’s just not a lot of real estate to accommodate affordable housing too much.
