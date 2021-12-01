PORT RICHEY — City Council members elected fellow member Tom Kinsella to serve as vice mayor for the next four months. They also wanted to make it clear at the meeting that there is no agenda to remove the Nicks Park Boat Ramp.
Councilwoman Jennie Sorrell brought up news of emails she had been receiving from concerned citizens that the council would remove the boat ramp.
“We have no plans to shut it down,” she stated at the meeting. “We are researching grants for aid to maintain it. This is the time to contact your county commissioners for help.”
Councilman Todd Maklary reported that the cost to update and upgrade the boat ramp is approximately $300,000, funds the county has plenty of to support. He added that the county spent close to $1.8 million on a boat ramp in another part of the county.
Mayor Scott Tremblay said he’d like to know what the majority of the Port Richey thinks should be done with the boat ramp by providing a survey in the coming year or two.
The Cotee River Landing project is currently in its first phase of development. The boat ramp, which may or may not be impacted by development, wouldn’t be an issue for several years when the project reaches its final phase.
In other business, council members approved a special exception request for a private school in an R-2 District sitting at 5844 Pine Hill Road. After hearing from the city representative Tammy Vrana and the applicant, Barbara Wilhite, and addressing possible traffic concerns, the council agreed with the city’s recommendation to approve the request.
The school sits on the property of Unity Truth Center Church on 11.03 acres. The school would be open to pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, and would enroll a minimum of 270 students and a maximum of 456 students. Previously, the site served as a school for four other institutions. After discussing traffic protocols, such as school dropoff and pick-up patterns and further communication with the police department, the request was considered and found acceptable.
