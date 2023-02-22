PORT RICHEY — Dock repair, street maintenance and Cotee River Landing are some of the city’s projects that are proceeding according to plan, City Manager John Dudte told Port Richey City Council members Feb. 14.
Here’s a look at some of the projects he discussed.
They include:
• The city is receiving quotes for dock repair at Nicks Park. City building officials found structural and safety issues when they examined the site. The city addressed the safety issues, Dudte said, but some structure repairs are beyond the scope of city staff.
• The city will be submitting a list of street repairs to its contractor, but found some streets on the list that are county owned and others may be private streets. So the city is going over the list to ensure that it contracts only for repairs that the city is responsible for. It expects the contract to be ready to go in March.
• Duke Energy has completed its poll-location assessment for the Cotee River Landing project and is negotiating with property owners for easements. Also, regarding that project, the Florida Department of Transportation has confirmed traffic study parameters for roadway changes at U.S. 19. Ayres, the consulting firm the city is using, is working on a plan to construct parking at city-owned lots.
• Port Richey has partnered with New Port Richey to conduct a traffic study and submit a request to FDOT to allow golf carts to cross U.S. 19 at designated intersections.
• The city staff is replacing valves at the Chapel and Regis lift stations (which process sewage and rainwater in the city). When that work is finished, contractors will complete upgrades of those stations.
• The second phase of smoke testing (for breaks and cracks in the sewer system) was slated to begin Feb. 20 on the south side of the city. The Florida Water Environment Association provides equipment and expertise; the city’s obligation is to find smoke coming out of the ground that might indicate a problem, notify private property owners of potential problems and fix problems on public property. “Tightening up our sewer system reduces the amount of water we have to run through life stations, and (thus) reduces the cost,” Dudte said.
• The stormwater fee increase to $7.50 per housing unit that was approved at the last meeting has been implemented and will show up in current bills.
• The dog park at City Hall is expected to be open the first week of March.
• The city will benefit from federal funds as FEMA is reimbursing Port Richey $22,898 in expenses for preparations for Hurricane Ian, which involved moving all city operations — and equipment — to City Hall for the duration of the emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.