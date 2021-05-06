Port Richey City Hall: Still awaiting details on federal aid

PORT RICHEY — The City Council received another update on the estimated $1.2 million in federal aid projected to come its way, but exactly how much and how it can be spent won’t be known until at least next week.
City Manager John Dudte briefed the council on the American Rescue Plan Act at the April 27 regular meeting. The COVID-19-related recovery act was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11 and it guarantees direct relief payment to all 19,000-plus incorporated cities, towns and villages in the United States, according to information submitted to Port Richey by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
There’s a total of $65.1 billion in the federal rescue plan that will be distributed to municipalities large and small throughout the country. The National League of Cities website provides funding estimates of what all 19,000-plus municipalities are expected to receive. Port Richey’s projection is more than $1.2 million, whereas New Port Richey is expected to receive more than $7 million. The state of Florida ranks seventh nationally among all U.S. states, districts and territories in expected funding, at more than $2.8 billion. California is expected to receive the most aid, at more than $8.3 billion.
The rescue plan gave the Treasury 60 days from its March 11 enactment to make its allocations, meaning Monday, May 10, would be the cutoff date, Dudte said. The funding, he added, is expected to be distributed in two chunks — half by mid-May and the second half a year later.
Dudte explained that the legislation does include general terms for how aid funding may be spent. The money is to be used to assist households, small businesses and industries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Specific attention is to be given to tourism, travel and hospitality industries.
“There’s a lot of relevance for Port Richey in those industries,” Dudte said.
Cotee River Landing redevelopment project
The council reconvened and sat as the Community Redevelopment Agency following last week’s regular public meeting. The lone agenda item continued conversations on the redevelopment of Cotee River Landing, formerly known as the Waterfront Overlay District.
When the board last discussed the waterfront entertainment and recreation district west of U.S. Highway 19 three weeks ago, the concept of getting “shovels in the dirt,” as Vice Mayor William Dittmer put it, received positive feedback.
The latest discussion revealed that on-site construction won’t be happening any time soon.
Chris Martin, representing engineering firm Ayres Associates, presented the board with a recommended, two-phase option. Phase I would focus on creating a one-way traffic loop among the roadways within the district and building and installing sidewalk and pedestrian lighting enhancements.
As discussions progressed during the approximately half-hour meeting, Council member Todd Maklary voiced the realization that the completion of Phase I likely will not be reached until early-to-mid 2022. Maklary laid out a projected timetable that begins with a five-month process for Ayres Associates completing the design for Phase I, followed by another one to two months of bidding out the work, and another roughly four to six months of work. “So this time next year we might be talking about a completed Phase I,” Maklary said.
The board eventually approved a motion that would task Ayres Associates to move ahead with design efforts for Phase I. The reason Martin estimated five months to complete the design is because Ayres is still awaiting the completion of topographic and boundary surveys.
Current cost estimates for Phase I are roughly $700,000, after factoring in the design process, which Martin pegged at “just a hair shy of $99,000.”
Phase I is the less pricey and less work-intensive of the two, and much of its focus is on safety improvements. The one-way, counterclockwise traffic loop incorporates Treadway Drive, Bayview Street, Cotee Avenue and Old Post Road. An added safety enhancement would be closing off right-turn access from U.S. Highway 19 southbound at
Cotee Avenue. Martin said he is awaiting a response from the Florida Department of Transportation on the matter and the statewide agency’s willingness to provide assistance.
Installing better lighting for pedestrians and motorists is a major safety improvement component for the overall project and Martin presented the board with an offer from Duke Energy. Utilizing a program of Duke’s, the power company would invest in construction and material costs associated with the installed lighting units, and then lease them to the city. It would involve around 10 lighting fixtures, Martin said.
Duke offered to hold a meeting with Ayres and city staff, Martin added, and the board was receptive to hearing out the proposal. Maklary cautioned board members that Duke Energy’s program could hinder the city’s ability to create the aesthetic it’s going for within Cotee River Landing.
Dittmer said it’s still worth hearing Duke Energy’s full offer before dismissing it. “The lighting Duke Energy (installs) can accomplish a lot of the safety requirements of lighting the area, and then we could do more ornamental lighting with our money.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.