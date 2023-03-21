PORT RICHEY — The Port Richey City Council wants to standardize and clarify regulations for sheds and other “accessory structures” on residential properties.
At its regular public meeting March 14, the council asked its acting city attorney to draw up an ordinance that would restrict homeowners to having no more than two such structures, with an overall total of no more than 200 square feet, on their properties. Their roofs can be no higher than 15 feet or the height of the main building, whichever is smaller, ensuring that accessory structures can’t block a view or change the overall aesthetic of the property.
At the meeting, the discussion of regulations for such structures, as well as for fencing, brought comments from both council members and the public that the city’s code ordinances are often outdated, confusing or outright contradictory.
Cynthia Malin, who lives on Blue Point Drive in Port Richey, told council members she saw them at the meeting expressing the same frustration she has been dealing with regarding codes.
“I went down to the building code (department) and asked them if I needed anything for under 100 square feet (and was told) ‘No, you don’t need a permit.’ I go and I talk to the people who are going to build the shed, and they call them just to double check (and are told) ‘No, you have to have a permit.’ Then I go back to them, and they say, ‘Oh, it’s a matter of semantics. We don’t have a permit and a building permit; we have just this one document.’ It’s confusing to everyone.
“And yes, we need clear documentation of how this should read. It is very difficult, and I see a lot of frustration. And all of you don’t even really know the code. So make sure that this language is written (clearly).”
Previously, city officials had noted that regulations were also unclear regarding docks, as city and county requirements differ.
In general, the governing body agreed, although it would be a massive and expensive undertaking to go through the city’s entire ordinance collection, it intends to make a start by looking at those that are most important to residents and taking steps to ensure codes are clear, concise and enforced.
Also at the meeting, Angel Nally of the Citizens Advisory Committee announced the group is conducting an online survey of residents to learn what activities they would like in the parks. The survey can be accessed on the committee’s Facebook page.
