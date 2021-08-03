PORT RICHEY — City Council members approached the tentative millage rate vote with caution after City Manager John Dudte discussed the possibility of increasing it a point.
The vote for the tentative millage rate was unanimous, with the city raising it from last year’s 6.7847 mills to 7.7847 mills, or $7.78 per $1,000 in taxable value.
“The budget that Rachel (the city’s finance director) and I are working on, barring surprises, will be considerably below that millage rate,” Dudte said. “This is our assurance to the people that this is the highest it could go.”
By making the millage rate go up one point, Dudte explained that it sets a ceiling on the rate while working on the budget so that it does not exceed what has been determined.
According to Dudte, the current year’s gross taxable value is $337,470,493, an increase of $24,323,965 compared to last year’s final gross taxable value at $313,146,528.
Councilman Todd Maklary expressed his reservation that increasing the millage rate to 7.7847 will send the wrong message to the constituents. Despite the tentative increase, Port Richey’s millage rate is still lower than “our brethren across the river” Maklary said.
“I understand that this is a point above, it does not mandate that we are increasing taxes at one mill,” Maklary said.
Vice Mayor William Dittmer said the tentative millage rate will give the city the flexibility it needs. His concern was that without the increase, if it’s determined in the budget that there does need to be a millage rate increase after all, it would require the city to send certified letters to each citizen.
Mayor Scott Tremblay agreed that setting the millage rate high and working down from there is the best way to go.
“Looking at how the ad valorem taxes are going to come in, I believe we’re going to be able to maintain where we’re at, if not even better in terms of reserves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.