PORT RICHEY — A local author is making a difference in her community by speaking up about toxic work environments and living with Asperger’s Syndrome in her revised collection of poems released in late February.
Port Richey native Chelsea DeVries uses her poetry in “Sticks and Stones” to encompass a range of human emotion, from love found and lost, overcoming challenges, rising above bullying, and more. The book of poems was originally published in November 2020 but throughout the pandemic, DeVries used her time to expand her collection to include new content.
Currently the book is enjoying the No. 11 spot on Canada’s Kindle chart under “Religious and Inspirational” category and No. 171 on the U.S. Kindle chart. DeVries also won “Book of the Year” under Drama and Poetry in 2021 through the OnlineBookClub website.
“I think that’s why ‘Sticks and Stones’ ended up being a continuous flow of poetry,” DeVries said. “It was so cathartic and amazing as an experience, and it kept inspiring new ideas. I worked in a toxic workplace from 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019. I actually wrote poetry while I worked there, and that was how I coped with the toxic atmosphere.”
During her time working, DeVries said she had experienced hardships in the workplace. Yet one glimmer of positivity remained: DeVries said she fell in love with a coworker, although he didn’t know it because she couldn’t’ muster the courage to tell him.
“He was the reason I came to work every day,” DeVries said. “He inspired some of my poems, too.”
DeVries’ longest piece of prose, “Drowning in an Ocean of No Tomorrows,” covers her experience at work and sums up the collection. She described the piece as a “culmination of things that I never expressed.”
It wasn’t until after the first version of “Sticks and Stones” was published in 2020 that DeVries said she was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, which she added filled in a piece of herself that she always felt was missing. DeVries describes herself as an underdog and wishes to be the voice of those who relate to that feeling.
Currently, DeVries said she’s working on editing two novels she published while in Gulf High School and plans to re-release it as one big book under “new adult romantic suspense”.
Sticks and Stones is available on Kindle and print through retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Etsy.
To learn more about the author, visit www.chelseadevriesauthor.wordpress.com.
