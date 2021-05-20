Port Richey approves agreement for waterfront project

PORT RICHEY — The city’s step-by-step process of sprucing up its waterfront district continued with last week’s approval to move ahead with the design of the project’s first phase.
It wasn’t an approval that will lead to shovels in the ground any time in the near future, but a necessary stride in the overall process. Sitting as the Community Redevelopment Agency, the Port Richey City Council unanimously agreed to pay engineering firm Ayres Associates $99,880 to design Phase I of the Cotee River Landing Redevelopment Project.
Anticipated to be a two-phase endeavor, the scope of Phase I services includes project management, meetings and quality assurance, as well as topographic and boundary survey, design development and regulatory permitting.
Phase I objectives focus on safety and pedestrian accessibility enhancements within the Waterfront Overlay District, now known as Cotee River Landing. This includes sidewalk extensions and additions along Grand Boulevard, Old Post Road, Treadway Drive and Cotee Avenue; a counterclockwise traffic configuration; the introduction of pavement markings and new signage; pedestrian lighting; and the introduction of pavement markings and new signage.
In other news
The CRA meeting followed the May 11 Port Richey City Council regular meeting. Early in the meeting, City Manager John Dudte provided a number of updates to the board.
• Regarding the city’s long-term canal dredging efforts, Dudte said he recently spoke with Pasco County’s RESTORE Act official and learned that the U.S. Department of Treasury suggested another public input session be organized. Dudte said the county is going to coordinate that session, advertise it, and gather another 45 days of public comment.
“Unofficially they said the project looks approvable, looks good, but they’re going to wait for the public input and then they’ll make their final decision after those 45 days,” Dudte said.
• Also involving the U.S. Dept. of Treasury, Dudte provided an update on the estimated $1.2 million in federal aid Port Richey is projected to receive as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The city received a 151-page guidance package related to the national relief effort that included “a lot more details and a lot more requirements than what the initial indication was,” Dudte said. “So it’s not going to be as easy as saying just give us money and we’ll figure out what to do with it.”
• Regarding the issue of speeding on Old Post Road, Dudte told the council he expects to have a report ready by the May 25 regular meeting after receiving traffic information from the Police Chief Cyrus Robinson.
• Dudte, who took over as city manager in early 2021, has been meeting monthly with his New Port Richey counterpart, Debbie Manns, and told the council they’ve been working on various projects together. “That’s an ongoing, monthly meeting and we’re developing a strong relationship,” Dudte said. “I think that’s going to be beneficial for both communities.”
