Pool company owner arrested, charged with failure to complete pools

A retired and disabled couple paid $26,000 and got nothing.
A couple paid a $10,000 deposit and was “ghosted.”
A retired veteran paid $30,000 before his pool was abandoned.
James Ivan Staten, 40, owner of Olympus Pools, got the good life from his customers’ payments, law enforcement officials said, including spending $53,000 to attend Super Bowl 55.
They said his victims – if their pools were even started – got holes in the ground, unfinished pools, liens against their homes by unpaid subcontractors and suppliers, and drained bank and retirement accounts from payments to Staten and other pool companies they had to hire to finish their pools.
At a press conference at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center on Aug. 15, officials laid out the charges against Staten, who was arrested at the Pasco County Detention Center and taken into custody. He’s being held on $2.8 million bond.
Staten is charged with one count of aggravated white-collar crime, one count of organized scheme to defraud, 20 counts of grand theft, eight counts of misapplication of construction funds, and five counts of contractor fraud.
Complaints pour in
Mark Brutnell, special agent in charge with the FDLE, said complaints had been coming in about Olympus Pools in Hillsborough County and the county contacted the FDLE, which found more complaints across the Tampa Bay area as they poured into multiple sheriff’s offices.
Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said they first became aware of Staten and Olympus in May 2021, getting complaints about construction fraud, notary fraud and theft.
He took advantage of people who made “great sacrifices” to get a pool in their home, Maurer said.
“We were able to identify 140 victims in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, Manatee, Sarasota and Pinellas counties,” Brutnell said.
Their analysis focused on 31 of 140 victims.
Staten used more than $1.5 million from victims since 2020 for his personal life in an 18-month period of investigation, authorities said. Olympus Pools was in serious financial trouble in 2020. He knew it and continued to perpetrate fraud, Brutnell said.
“We were able to determine that Staten moved money from his business accounts to his personal accounts to live a very lavish lifestyle,” he said.
Staten had multiple business and personal bank accounts and moved money around.
He spent lavishly on vacations, jewelry, dinners, vehicles and home improvements, to the tune of about $50,000 to $70,000 per month.
Several times, Brutnell said, he took multiple employees and family members on vacation trips to Key West, Jamaica and Las Vegas; spent $10,000 a month on private schools; and $53,000 on Super Bowl 55.
When he ran out of money, he found more victims, Brutnell said.
Some customers had used their entire life savings and retirement funds to pay him, he added.
Sales process
Brutnell said the process began with a sales representative meeting the customer. Olympus would require a 10% down payment, or the customer could get a discount rate if they paid in full right away, plus assurance that the pool would be finished quicker.
The average time should be six months, he said, but most of the time the pools would never be completed.
After months of little or no communication, Olympus would contact the customer, soon to be the victim, and ask for a payment for different portions of the construction.
For example, “’We need $10,000 to start excavation.’ Or ‘The tile guy needs $10,000’,” Brutnell said.
After getting the payments, Olympus would hire subcontractors to do the work but not pay them, officials said.
Several customers had the stress of valid construction liens placed on their homes through no fault of their own.
“The vast majority of these pools sat idle for months,” he said. “These poor victims did everything right in trying to get their money back.”
Taking action
Attorney General Ashley Moody commended the people who worked on the case.
“The citizens of multiple counties owe you a debt of gratitude,” she said, adding that the victims had saved money for years to get a pool for themselves and suffered because of the company.
People should check that a company is registered with Florida Department of Business Regulation, check with the Better Business Bureau for complaints, read and understand the contracts they are signing and beware of contractors that demand high upfront payments or payment in full upfront.
Check myfloridalegal.com for information, Moody said.
The case will progress through the court system, she said, and this is the beginning of a long fight.
Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will handle the case.
“We’re going to make sure to use every tool at our disposal to make sure folks are held accountable,” she said.
Staten might be saying that he is just not a good businessman and not a criminal, Moody said, and he will have his day in court and get to make his case.
As for more arrests, an official said the investigation is ongoing.
Will victims get restitution?
He spent much of the money, Moody said, but they will try to recover money through the criminal proceeding.
"This is a day that Hillsborough County residents have been waiting for, for years, especially the victims of this business owner turned con man," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I commend the hard work of our Construction Fraud Unit detectives, whose sole purpose is hunting down the criminals that victimize our hard-working residents with fraud, theft, and bad deals.”
