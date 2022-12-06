HUDSON — If speaking in public is indeed the No. 1 fear among American adults (73% rank it that way, according to the National Institute of Mental Health), it doesn’t take much imagination to think that reading out loud would be a major anxiety trigger among children who are learning to read, don’t like to read, think they don’t read well, or just aren’t comfortable reading — i.e., speaking — in front of others.
Enter the dogs.
At two Pasco County Library branches — Hudson and Holiday — trained dogs sit patiently and pay attention while children read aloud from books of their choosing. Their attention doesn’t waver. They don’t get bored. They don’t want the child reader to speed up, and they don’t notice speech impediments, mispronounced words, stammers or long pauses.
The library system’s Paws for Reading program, which brings mostly elementary school children and canine “listeners” together, was halted during the pandemic, but it’s coming back now, in the Hudson and Holiday branches.
“It promotes literacy, and confidence in reading,” Valerie Aucoin, librarian with the Pasco County system now working at the Hudson branch, told Suncoast News. “The dog doesn’t judge you.
“It’s good for kids to come into a judgment-free zone.”
The way the program works is that owners of pets who think their canines can be helpful to others get their dogs — and themselves — trained (the owners who met with Suncoast News cited Jackie’s Wag ‘N Train in Bayonet Point as their teacher) and then arrange with programs such as Paws to Read at the Pasco libraries for them to sit and “listen” to children read out loud.
“We do it because we love children,” said Eileen Belanger, who travels from Brooksville to Hudson with her dog, Zelia, to work with the children.
“I love how they relate to the dogs.”
Belanger said that when she and Zelia first sat with a child while he read, “He read to his mother for a solid hour. And the mother told me later that he had never read out loud before.”
“The parents love it,” said Aucoin. “And the kids love it, honestly. You see how their faces light up. And (for those who come consistently), you see their confidence grow.
“That’s why we do it.”
