Politics in the Park offers chance to meet candidates

SPRING HILL — Ellis Masserio won’t be able to vote for real for another eight years, but he proudly cast his first ballot on July 14.
The 10-year-old, who attends Challenger K-8, was at the school with his mother to participate in “Politics in the Park,” an event put on by the Greater Hernando Chamber of Commerce to introduce candidates and voters to each other and foster electoral participation in the off-year primary on Aug. 23 and election on Nov. 8.
Supervisor of Elections Shirley Anderson was there with her staff, and people were handed a ballot for a straw poll of the candidates up for election, then sent to booths to vote in secret, and then to two machines set up to receive their paper ballots.
Ellis smiled as he received a ballot from an elections worker, then got some personal instruction by Anderson on how to fill it out. The boy carefully filled in the ovals on both sides and then was shown how to insert it in the vote-counting machine set up for kids. There was another for adults, and Anderson said later that more than 230 ballots were cast in the straw poll, and eight children had voted.
And that was it. Ellis had voted.
“It was interesting to vote for the person I wanted,” he said as his mother, Lisa Masserio, looked on proudly. She’s worked here for 18 years and is the newly elected head of the teachers’ union in Hernando County.
Joseph Henschke, a worker in the elections supervisor office, was there to give out “I Voted” stickers to people who participated in the straw poll. He’s worked there for years, and mentioned that the stickers have a special meaning for him because his parents emigrated from Germany and became citizens years ago, voted in every election and kept every “I Voted” sticker he received after casting his ballots.
His father had quite a collection, Henschke said with a smile as he handed Liz Casner her “I Voted” sticker.
She said she likes the system in Hernando, and especially the new system that lets voters track their mailed-in ballots through the process. “I hope that they know that her office is very transparent,” she said of Anderson’s office.
The crowd of a few hundred stopped by tables for the candidates and then people entered the cafeteria, where 28 candidates each got a few minutes to give a stump speech and introduce themselves to the voters.
The School Board and Brooksville City Council races are technically nonpartisan.
Still, only two Democrats and one Green Party member spoke.
House District 53
Republican County Commissioner Jeff Holcomb is running for District 53 of the state House, and has a primary opponent, Anthony Kocovic. The winner of the Aug. 23 primary will face Democrat Keith G. Laufenberg in the Nov. 8 general election. Laufenberg did not attend.
Holcomb has been on the County Commission since 2014, he said.
“I’m also a Navy intelligence officer and have a 16½-year career in the Navy Reserves,” he said. “Folks, I’ve already fought for you, and I’m going to fight for you when I’m in Tallahassee.”
He touted his efforts to have a county library book moved from the student to the adult section, and checked it out. “No 12-year-old in our county is going to be able to get a hold of that book, especially while I’m commissioner.”
Holcomb also talked about the proposed .3 mill property tax cut in the proposed county budget and that he’s picked up endorsements from local police and fire organizations.
Finally, he warned about the goals of the “Democrat” Party: “They want to indoctrinate kids from kindergarten to third grade with ‘woke’ information. We just had a college professor tell a senator that a man could have a baby, in Congress, just the other day.” He said he would fight ideas like that in Tallahassee, and fight for safety and security, for Second Amendment rights and for Gov. Ron DeSantis’s philosophy.
Holcomb received 70% of the vote in the straw poll.
His Republican primary opponent, Kocovic, said the Suncoast Parkway is a rural tax against Hernando County because drivers have to pay six tolls to get to Tampa and St. Petersburg and back. Pinellas offers an annual pass so drivers don’t have to pay the toll.
“That is one of the main things I will work on,” he said.
Another issue is the Florida State Amphitheater, which he says will bring acts and other performances to the area so people don’t have to drive south for entertainment. He received 30% of the vote in the straw poll.
House District 52
A major race in the area is District 52, where Republican Rock Daze (pronounced da-ZAY) is running in the primary against John Temple to take on Democrat Ash Marwah in November. All three spoke at the event.
Daze touched on the same or similar talking points as other Republicans at the event, saying he’s former military, a Navy pilot. He said he would be a full-time representative with a history of working with people at the highest levels, and getting to know his constituents.
“I will make sure we keep our elections safe,” he said. “Election integrity is key; not everybody believes that. We need to defend all our rights; all of our freedoms are under attack.”
He blasted Critical Race Theory and said parents don’t send their children to school to be indoctrinated, and vowed to protect veteran and retiree benefits. Also, he said, he wants to unite with Attorney General Ashley Moody on a lawsuit against the Biden Administration “and not send our rights, our benefits to illegal immigrants that are coming across our borders.”
Daze receive 41% of the vote in the straw poll.
Temple said he’s been a teacher, principal and more in Sumter County, and has lived in Florida for 40 years. “Giving back to our communities is important,” he said.
People need to pull together and overcome challenges together, Temple said. We need to protect our freedoms, our community and our future.
He touted endorsements by state Senate President Wilton Simpson, state Rep. Blaise Ingoglia and the Fraternal Order of Police.
The three big issues he hears about are inflation, public safety and immigration. He received 28% of the vote in the straw poll.
A former candidate, Andrew Curtis, received votes in the straw poll ballot, but Curtis died on July 3.
Marwah, the Democrat, said his issues are taxes and homeowners insurance rates, which have been climbing. “What I am running for is to keep the rents low,” he said. “All these costs go up, and the rents go sky-high.”
In 1990, he said, the average pay was $30,000 but the rent was $500. The average pay today, he said, is $50,000 but the average rent is $2,000. “I want to stop that kind of increase,” he said.
He also spoke against the northern turnpike extension, contending that it would be better to widen I-75. He said he opposed efforts to build in the Preserve in western Hernando County. As the only Democrat, Marwah received 100% of the vote in the straw poll.
While most people showed up wearing shirts supporting Republican candidates, one man stood out. John W. Price was wearing a “Biden/Harris” hat, and was one of the few African-Americans at the event.
He said he liked what Marwah had to say about people’s financial struggles, something the other candidates barely touched on save a mention about inflation. “But this stuff about the books, and sealing the border, I cannot understand that,” Price said. “That’s preoccupying people today.”
Everyone was waiting for the results of the straw poll while thunder and pouring rain could be heard outside. People stood around waiting for a break in the lightning and rain, and in the meantime Richard Whitford and Sherry Adler-Whitford talked about what they had seen and heard.
“I thought it was very well done,” Richard Whitford said about the event. He had attended a previous event at Nature Coast High School, and called it “kind of a jumble.” “We had a pretty good idea who we wanted to vote for, and it was nice to get our information and change our thoughts about one or two.”
Sherry Adler-Whitford said she wishes the straw poll had been held after the speeches. Still, she said, it was well-done.
“There were a lot of candidates we’ve never seen before,” she said. “I think we might have changed our minds a little bit.”
