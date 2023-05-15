Traffic stop lands felon back in jail
A traffic stop over bicycle safety resulted in the arrest of a man on drug and weapons charges, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were in the area of Sunnyside Drive and Wardwell Road in Brooksville when they spotted someone riding a bicycle on the roadway without proper safety equipment about 2 a.m. on April 20. The deputies approached the rider, who stopped, got off the bicycle, and walked away.
While attempting to detain the bicyclist, later identified as Kirk Bleich, the suspect resisted arrest by tensing his body and pulling away from deputies, HCSO said.
A search yielded a loaded handgun and a blue zippered bag in Bleich’s jacket pockets.
Bleich, a convicted felon since 1989, is not permitted to own or possess a firearm or ammunition.
In the bag, deputies fround drugs and drug paraphernalia, HCSO said.
Bleich, 59, was issued a traffic citation for the safety equipment violation, and is being held on $29,000 bond on several other charges.
Sheriff’s Office warns of telephone scam
A telephone scam was reported recently in which the father of a local student received a call from a phone number with a Mexico country code in regard to his child, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook posting.
The phone call began with a small child crying, “Dad, they have me.” The father immediately said the child’s name to ask if the child was all right.
The adult male caller told the father they had his child. During the call, a small child could be heard screaming in the background. The caller said, “I have your child. How much money do you have to see the child alive?”
The caller did not demand a specific amount of money, but only asked how much the father had. As the father continued speaking with the caller, the call was disconnected.
The father immediately contacted the school resource deputy at his child’s school to confirm his child was safe. The child was in fact safe and engaged in school activities.
The Sheriff’s Office said that if you receive a call of this nature, do not provide the child’s name and/or your personal and/or banking information.
Notify the authorities immediately, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Eight charged in vehicle burglary cases
Eight people have been arrested and face more than 150 criminal charges after the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office recognized a substantial increase in vehicle burglaries.
HCSO said 158 burglaries were reported in February and March. Most of them resulted from groups of suspects, working together, stealing items from unlocked vehicles. Items such as cash, handbags, credit/debit cards, firearms and other personal belongings were routinely stolen, HCSO said.
In response to the burglaries, detectives worked closely with crime analysis personnel to begin identifying and tracking patterns, noting specific geographical areas, and targeting methods and time frames of the crimes.
Detectives launched an operational plan that identified eight individuals, who face charges including grand theft auto and burglary of a conveyance. Detectives said many of the crimes were committed whele the suspects were armed.
The adult individuals arrested are Larry Williams, 19; Quantez Powell, 19; and Jashon Ford, 10. Five others are juveniles.
Most of the suspects did not live in Hernando County and traveled to the area only to commit crimes.
Additionally, HCSO detectives worked with detectives from several nearby agencies and determined that some of the listed suspects were also involved in criminal activity in other jurisdictions. Several cases have been solved and closed in other counties and jurisdictions.
Detectives recovered and returned numerous stolen items, including vehicles and firearms, to owners. One arrest resulted in the recovery of a firearm that had been reported stolen in St. Petersburg in November 2022.
Weeki Wachee woman in custody in man’s shooting death
A Weeki Wachee woman is in custody following the shooting death of a man on April 20, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
Dispatchers at the Emergency Communications Center received a call from a woman at 1:12 p.m. who said she was doing chest compressions on a male victim who had been shot. Deputies and Hernando County Fire Rescue arrived at the residence on Nordica Road in Weeki Wachee within minutes, and continued lifesaving measures.
The male victim was transported to a local hospital, then flown by a medical helicopter to an area trauma center for additional treatment, but he eventually died of his injuries.
Detectives learned the victim was lying in bed with Gabrielle Bohn, 19, when he was shot. Deputies on scene said that while he was being moved to an ambulance, they overheard Bohn make statements about accidentally shooting the victim.
A witness told investigators she was in another room when she heard a loud bang. When she went to the victim's room, she saw Bohn holding the victim. The witness, who is a nurse, told Bohn to start CPR while the witness called 911. The witness then took over chest compressions from Bohn.
Bohn provided conflicting statements to investigators about how and why the victim was shot. Bohn maintained the shooting was an accident, and she was quoted in a police report saying she “did not mean to shoot him."
Bohn was arrested on a charge of culpable negligence and was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where she is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
Local gang member sentenced to 20 years
Omarion Nathan, 19, has had his “Youthful Offender Status” revoked and has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a robbery with a deadly weapon charge and five years for a burglary of a conveyance charge. A judge ordered the two sentences be served concurrently.
Nathan has a long criminal record dating back to 2016, when he was 12, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. He is a documented gang member of The Drezzy Family, which was involved in a variety of gang-related shootings at the end of 2022.
Nathan was arrested on March 6 when a deputy was at the Freedom Garden Apartments in Brooksville and saw Nathan riding a bicycle through the parking lot and toward Hale Avenue.
The deputy positively identified Nathan due to prior law enforcement encounters. Nathan was under the supervision of the Florida Department of Corrections — Parole and Probation regarding a prior felony conviction. Officials at Parole and Probation advised Nathan was under community control, with a stipulation that Nathan was under “house arrest” and ordered to be confined to his home on St. Francis Street in Brooksville.
In front of a house on Shayne Street in Brooksville, Nathan attempted to pull away from deputies as he was taken into custody. Nathan was then transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he remains incarcerated.
Man charged with possession of child porn
Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Cheraton Road in Brooksville April 18 regarding possession of child pornography.
The caller, an acquaintance of the suspect, notified authorities about 2 p.m. after borrowing a phone to make a call. The caller also provided the location of the suspect, which was the residence on Cheraton Road.
Detectives interviewed the suspect, identified as Allan Linn Jonas, 59. According to an HCSO report, they asked Jonas if he watches any type of pornography. Jonas said yes, and told detectives he watches and/or looks at “all kinds.”
When asked about specific images on his cellphone, Jonas claimed he suffers from memory loss and had no idea what the detectives were talking about.
HCSO said Jonas agreed to look through the images on his phone with the detectives. When shown the images of concern, Jonas stated that he could not see them. Observing Jonas’ eyeglasses hanging on the collar of his shirt, detectives asked if he’d like to put them on, so he could see. Jonas declined.
Detectives placed Jonas under arrest, and charged him with two counts of possession of child pornography. Bond is set at $4,000. Additional charges are possible, pending a full examination of the phone.
Spring Hill man charged with trafficking in fentanyl
A Spring Hill man has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl and other drug charges after a Hernando County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Commercial Way.
A police report states that the vehicle’s driver, Kessley Carnes, 78, failed to come to a complete stop prior to exiting a gas station about 11:50 p.m. on April 4. As the deputy approached the vehicle, he noticed a large clear bag partially tucked under the back seat. The bag appeared to contain marijuana. Kessley allowed deputies to take possession of the bag.
Kessley said he did not have a medical marijuana card. In addition to the 224.6 grams of marijuana, deputies said they also found a container with small baggies and a white powdery substance. That substance tested positive for fentanyl. The total weight with packaging was 57.8 grams. Kessley denied ownership of the container and its contents.
Kessley was then transported to the Hernando County Detention Center for processing. During the booking process, detention deputies found two clear baggies hidden in Carnes' waistband. HCSO said the baggies contained 7 grams of a white powdery substance that later also tested positive for fentanyl.
Kessley was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of marijuana, introduction of contraband into a detention facility, and possession of
paraphernalia.
Carnes' bond was set at $33,000.
Spring Hill woman charged with child neglect
A call from a concerned neighbor led to a Spring Hill woman being charged with child neglect, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in Spring Hill just after 10 a.m. on April 27 after receiving a call from a concerned resident regarding the welfare of a small child.
Deputies met with the caller, who said a female acquaintance arrived at the caller’s home earlier that morning. The caller observed the woman to be acting strange and believed she was under the influence of an unknown narcotic.
The caller knew the female, identified as Amber Frazier, was responsible for providing care and supervision to a small child. The child was not with Frazier, so the caller asked where the child was. According to a police report, Frazier told her the child was “in the car outside.”
The caller immediately went to check the vehicle and found it to be empty. The caller asked again where the child was. This time, Frazier told her the child was in school. Knowing the child was not in school, the caller drove Frazier’s car to her residence to see if the child was there.
After several minutes of banging on doors and windows, the child answered the door.
The caller discovered the child has been left home alone, with no care or supervision.
After meeting with the caller, deputies responded to Frazier’s residence to check on her and the child.
Deputies noted that Frazier still appeared to be under the influence of something. Frazier told deputies it was “her new medication” and she had taken one or two the previous night.
Frazier gave a prescription bottle to a deputy. The deputy observed the prescription had been filled on April 26. Upon conducting a pill count, deputies discovered that aside from what was properly prescribed, seven pills were missing.
Frazier provided several different reasons why pills were missing. Frazier also told the deputy she had been smoking marijuana, and does so regularly.
Frazier then told deputies she took one pill at 9 a.m., on April 27, then took eight more pills over the next 18-hour period.
Deputies contacted the Department of Children and Families, which decided to remove the child from Frazier’s care. The case worker said this would be the third time the child was removed from Frazier’s care. The child was placed in the care of a family member.
Deputies placed Frazier under arrest for felony child neglect. Her bond was set at $2,000.
Man draws DUI manslaughter charge
A man has been charged with DUI manslaughter after a 39-year-old New Port Richey woman died Sunday in an accident in Hernando County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The driver, a 38-year-old Hudson man, sustained minor injuries.
According to the report, a sedan was eastbound on Tarpon Boulevard at about 5:50 p.m. approaching the intersection of U.S. 19 when the driver lost control in a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and entered a canal next to the highway.
The passenger was transported to an area hospital, where she later died of injuries suffered during the collision.
The driver, Andrew Michael Windsor, was later determined to be impaired.
He was arrested by FHP troopers, charged with DUI manslaughter and delivered to the Hernando County Jail.
Stolen semitrailer recovered
A 16-year-old male from Brooksville faces numerous charges after he was accused of stealing semitractor-trailer and driving it north on U.S. 19 into Hernando County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office told FHP about 1:10 a.m. on May 2 that there was a stolen semi traveling north on U.S. 19, south of the Hernando County line.
A trooper identified the vehicle and saw it driving recklessly. She activated her emergency equipment and the vehicle failed to stop. The trooper advised the Tampa Regional Communications Center that she was actively involved in a pursuit with a reckless vehicle that was possibly stolen.
The vehicle traveled north on U.S. 19 in Hernando County until it reached the intersection of State Road 50 (Cortez Boulevard). At the intersection, the vehicle made a right and began traveling east on Cortez Boulevard.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office was successfully able to slow the vehicle using a stop-stick. The vehicle continued to travel east on Cortez Boulevard until it pulled into the 7-Eleven gas station at 16129 Cortez Blvd. in Brooksville.
After the vehicle came to a stop, the driver refused to exit the vehicle. Deputies eventually got the driver out of the vehicle and he was placed under arrest.
The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen out of Hillsborough County.
The suspect was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, resisting without violence and fleeing to elude.
Man charged in park fight
A man faces battery charges after a fight in the area of Delta Woods Park in Spring Hill.
Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a physical altercation saw several people fleeing from the intersection of Deltona Boulevard and Orion Road around 1:50 p.m. on May 2, according to a police report. Several were detained for questioning. One of the people detained told deputies he was a victim and had been struck in the back of the head with the butt of a gun during the fight.
Deputies concluded that Makavion Stanley-Outlaw, 20, was a possible suspect in the aggravated battery of the victim. Witnesses provided a description of the vehicle in which Stanley-Outlaw fled prior to law enforcement’s arrival.
Deputies located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Wawa gas station at 12984 Cortez Blvd. in Brooksville. Stanley-Outlaw was located at the gas station, where he was taken into custody without incident.
Stanley-Outlaw was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and violation of probation. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond for the aggravated battery charge and a no bond for the volation of probation charge.
Man faces meth charges
A registered felon faces numerous drug and other charges after Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle in the area of Cortez Boulevard and Lykes Dublin Road in Brooksville.
The operator of the motorcycle, Matthew Christopher Evans, 49, told deputies that his license was suspended for owning back child support. A supervisor on the scene noted Evans’ license appeared to be altered, and advised that the license appeared to be a copy of the original that was then laminated. A check of Evans’ status confirmed his driver’s license had been suspended; additionally, Evans does not possess a motorcycle endorsement, which is required to lawfully operate a motorcycle.
He was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while driver’s license is suspended/habitual traffic offender, possession of a driver license similitude of unauthorized possession, and no motorcycle endorsement.
During a pat-down search, deputies discovered a large clear baggie in Evans’ coat pocket that contained a rock-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. Deputies said the package weighted 127.7 grams and had a street value of $1,150.
Evans was additionally charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a vehicle to traffic drugs and possession of paraphernalia.
He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center. He is being held without bond on a charge of violation of probation and $57,000 bond on the other charges. Evans is a registered felon who has previously served three separate terms with the Florida Department of Corrections for various felony arrests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.