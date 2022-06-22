Murder trial ends in guilty verdict
BROOKSVILLE — A man charged in a Feb. 9 slaying in eastern Brooksville was found guilty on June 9 and will be sentenced on June 30.
Valentine Frederick Russ, 76, had been charged with first-degree murder and armed burglary of a dwelling with a firearm. A jury found him guilty on both charges.
On Feb. 9, just after 9:30 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence on Robb Road in Brooksville regarding a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies saw one adult on the ground and one adult male standing in the yard holding a firearm.
Deputies quickly secured the firearm and placed the adult male in custody. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services personnel moved in to provide treatment to both individuals. The adult on the ground was pronounced dead from at least one gunshot wound.
The victim was not identified according to HCSO’s interpretation of Marsy's Law.
Russ had been held on no bond at the Hernando County Detention Center. The defense sought a speedy trial.
The trial began on June 7, and after deliberating for 35 minutes on June 9, the jury found Russ guilty on both charges.
Brooksville man killed in crash
SPRING HILL — A 61-year-old Brooksville man was killed June 14 in an accident on Anderson Snow Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
According to a police report, the man was traveling north on Anderson Snow Road, south of Pablo Boulevard, at about 6:38 p.m. and a pickup truck was traveling south on Anderson Snow Road. For an unknown reason, the northbound vehicle drove onto the shoulder, over-corrected, traveled back across the roadway and collided nearly head-on with the second vehicle.
The northbound driver later died from injuries suffered during the crash after being taken to a local hospital. The second driver, a 54-year-old Spring Hill man, and his passenger, a 51-year-old Land O’ Lakes woman, suffered minor injuries.
