Woman killed as tree falls
A Weeki Wcachee woman was killed the morning of July 10 when a large tree fell on her home.
Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a person trapped in a home. Arriving crews found a large tree had landed onto the center of the mobile home. Access to the victim was limited due to the unstable nature of the tree and structure.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation along with the Medical Examiners Office. No foul play is suspected.
Man dies in Pasco crash
A 36-year-old Brooksville man was killed July 10 after he was hit by a vehicle at about 9 p.m. in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The SUV was traveling north on U.S. 41, south of Holland Lane. The vehicle collided with a pedestrian who was walking north in the northbound travel lane.
The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the SUV, a 53-year-old Spring Hill woman, was not injured.
Altered ID leads to arrest
A convicted sex offender has been arrested after a detective determined his Florida ID card had been altered to hide his status.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s office said James Padurano reported to the office July 10 to complete a monthly sexual predator check-in. Padurano provided his Florida ID card as proof of identification.
While reviewing the Florida ID card, a detective found the “SEXUAL PREDATOR” designation on the lower right side of the card was completely covered with a sticker of a dragon. Another sticker, "Eat Your Heart Out," was attached to the back side of the ID card.
Padurano was convicted in 1998 and again in 1999 in Hernando County on charges of committing sexual acts on children. The convictions designated Padurano as a sexual predator in the state of Florida, with registration requirements.
When questioned about the sticker on the ID card, Padurano told Marcacci that his adult child placed the sticker there, as the child was embarrassed about the sexual predator designation.
Padurano, 45, was charged with altering a Florida driver’s license with sexual predator designation. He is being held at the Hernando County Detention Center with no bond.
Fire Rescue busy on July 4
Hernando County Fire Rescue reported a busy day on July 4.
According to a post on Facebook, the department responded to 131 calls for service, including 13 responses to fires, two house fires, seven brush fires, two vehicle fires and one miscellaneous fire.
There were 80 medical responses, four vehicle crashes and 35 other calls for service.
Underage sales targeted
Undercover detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office conducted compliance checks and alcohol and nicotine buys July 6 at various locations throughout Hernando County. A total of 11 locations were visited throughout the evening.
Seven clerks did not permit the sale of alcoholic beverages to the underage customer, successfully following the law. Clerks at four businesses did allow the underage customer to purchase an alcoholic beverage or tobacco product, a violation of Florida beverage law.
The offenders are mandated to complete responsible vendor training, an online course which is administered by the Hernando Community Coalition, within 30 days of the violation. The course reinforces the importance of responsible alcohol and tobacco sales and service, reviews Florida beverage laws and demonstrates practices on how to prevent alcohol sales to underage persons.
Stores in violation were Wawa, 20075 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville (alcohol); Citgo, 19275 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville (alcohol); Mobil, 717 Broad Street, Brooksville (alcohol); and Vapor Emporium, 2103 Mariner Boulevard, Spring Hill (nicotine/tobacco).
Stores in compliance were Mayberry Mobil, 5244 Mariner Boulevard, Spring Hill; Mobil, 4275 Mariner Boulevard, Spring Hill; 7-Eleven, 16161 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill; Exxon, 13075 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill; Circle K, 3275 Broad Street, Brooksville; 7-Eleven, 940 Broad Street, Brooksville; and Super Discount Beverage and Smoke Shop, 814 Broad Street, Brooksville.
HCSO said more operations of this nature are planned for the future.
